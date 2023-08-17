Close menu

Delano Burgzorg: Huddersfield Town sign Mainz forward on season-long loan

Delano Burgzorg in action for Mainz
Delano Burgzorg scored once in 14 games for Mainz last season

Huddersfield Town have signed Mainz forward Delano Burgzorg on a season-long loan deal.

The 24-year-old has had spells in his native Netherlands with Heracles Almelo and De Graafschap and a loan spell in Italy with Spezia.

"When I talked with Delano, it was clear that he was very keen to come over to England and prove what he can do," said boss Neil Warnock.

"He should add a different dimension to our play."

