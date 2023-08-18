Close menu

Romeo Lavia: Chelsea sign Belgium midfielder from Southampton in £58m deal

Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Breaking news

Chelsea have completed the signing of Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia from Southampton for an initial £53m.

The 19-year-old has signed a seven-year contract in a deal which could rise by a further £5m with add-ons.

Lavia made 34 appearances in all competitions last season but could not help prevent Saints' relegation from the Premier League.

"I'm really happy join Chelsea and be a part of this exciting project," said Lavia.

"It's an amazing football club with a great history and I'm really excited to get started.

"I can't wait to meet all my new team-mates and build a chemistry to achieve great things together."

Liverpool were also keen on Lavia, but had a third bid believed to have been for around £46m including add-ons rejected by Southampton earlier this month.

Lavia becomes the second player this week opting for Chelsea over Jurgen Klopp's side, following in the footsteps of Moises Caicedo, who joined the Blues from Brighton for a £100m fee which could rise to a British record £115m.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

93 comments

  • Comment posted by Hindheader, today at 10:14

    This has gone well beyond a joke. You can amortise the hell out of the system and everyone can swoon about how unbelievably clever it all is but how can one club spend a billion pounds in transfers without deep deep scrutiny over it all? Everyone is wishing that this ridiculous house of cards club comes crashing down so the rest of the league can get on with some semblance of ‘sport’ still left.

  • Comment posted by peterjewitt, today at 10:14

    If you want to play regular football, week in, week out, why would you sign for Chelsea? Unless your agent persuades you to sign so he can have a fatter pay cheque!

  • Comment posted by be77yadb, today at 10:13

    I've nothing against Chelsea football club but this is excessive even for football Manager

  • Comment posted by Jake, today at 10:13

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by kopper, today at 10:13

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Plastikman5, today at 10:13

    What exactly is the Chelsea project..?

  • Comment posted by olsson, today at 10:13

    TMR? Ending signs for Chelsea right from under liverpools nose for £50m

  • Comment posted by OKedgeplaytheblues, today at 10:13

    Oh, come on! They're having a laugh! FFP is a joke.

  • Comment posted by So dew, today at 10:12

    Anybody left on the south coast ?

  • Comment posted by JRC1, today at 10:12

    Please, Saints - SPEND SOME OF THE MONEY!

    • Reply posted by olsson, today at 10:13

      olsson replied:
      Their spending it on selling Che Adams

  • Comment posted by Toast, today at 10:12

    Greenwood found not guilty - no grounds to dismiss him.

  • Comment posted by Zzzzzzzzzz, today at 10:11

    Joins because he thought he was Liverpool's second choice. What does he think he's gonna be at Chelsea when they just bought Caicedo for £115m?

    Enjoy your time on the bench. At least you'll be getting paid handsomely for it.

  • Comment posted by Gakpothegreat, today at 10:11

    Lavia can't wait to meet all his new team-mates. Well he does have 700 to meet. By the way the Caicedo being a Chelsea fan is a myth. In January he was an Arsenal fan and his hero was Thierry Henry. He's had more boyhood clubs than Robbie Keane.

  • Comment posted by Jiminy_Glick, today at 10:11

    Great business. It’s always safe to have a backup for your backup’s backup.

  • Comment posted by thru the wind and pain, today at 10:11

    £58m - ridiculous! I guess the £Billion player is only around the corner now (and Chelsea will buy him too - and still not necessarily any good!).

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 10:11

    Thanks Chelsea more money in the Man City bank account for a cast off ! MCFC

  • Comment posted by Saka-my-beautiful-baby-boy, today at 10:11

    Another day another ridiculous Chelsea signing. They must have a squad of about 100 by now.

  • Comment posted by Truth be known, today at 10:10

    It's written in the stars....these two are going to be a disaster. You heard it first here.

  • Comment posted by pochacco, today at 10:10

    FFP? More like FFS... taking the proverbial.

