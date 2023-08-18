Close menu

Nicolo Zaniolo: Aston Villa sign Italy midfielder on loan from Galatasaray

Last updated on .From the section Aston Villacomments21

Nicolo Zaniolo in action for Italy
Nicolo Zaniolo played for Roma in Serie A before moving to Galatasaray

Aston Villa have signed Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo on loan from Galatasaray for the rest of the season.

The 24-year-old is likely to be a replacement for Emi Buendia who sustained a serious knee injury in training before the campaign started.

Villa were beaten 5-1 by Newcastle in their opening Premier League game and also lost defender Tyrone Mings to a serious knee injury in that match.

Zaniolo, who has 13 Italy caps, only joined Galatasaray in February.

He is Villa's fourth signing of the summer and follows deals for defender Pau Torres from Villarreal for £31.5m, midfielder Youri Tielemans from Leicester on a free transfer and the club record signing of forward Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen for £52m.

Villa have also been linked with a move for Argentina left-back Marcus Acuna, 31, from Sevilla.

How to follow Aston Villa on the BBC bannerAston Villa banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

22 comments

  • Comment posted by The Spider, today at 20:50

    Think there will be a paradigm shift in terms of footballing power in Birmingham, away from villa and towards city over the next few seasons. Think BCFC will eventually be the main representative of football in that city and it is about time that a team from Birmingham won trophies.

  • Comment posted by iqra, today at 20:48

    Emery is brilliant I am an aresenal fan and feel proper scammed when I look at what we paid for rice then see the likes of tonali and this guy bossing midfields

  • Comment posted by Graham Potter, today at 20:47

    Never heard of him

    • Reply posted by G81, today at 20:48

      G81 replied:
      That's more on you than anything else mate. Even most casual fans know exactly who he is.

  • Comment posted by G81, today at 20:43

    This move was already in the pipeline before Emi's injury, fully expect another attacking player plus a striker, (likely a loan in cb too). Then it's down to where UE feels we are short for the last squad spot.
    In terms of Zan, built for the English games, can't wait to see him show up some defenders.

  • Comment posted by Cole, today at 20:43

    Gutted we never saw him at Spurs despite the links last year, very skilful player (despite what some people will inevitably say) and the loan is an astute piece of business in case he can't take to the PL - which I believe he will. Nice moves in the market from Villa this season!

  • Comment posted by UTV, today at 20:42

    Unai Emery works some magic again. Great bit of business. Didn’t know much about him but his highlight reel looks tasty. The lad look tenacious with some real quality. Can see him nicely complementing Watkins & Diaby to cause mayhem for defenders. Up the Villa

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 20:41

    Weren't Spurs chasing this guy for about 2 years. Now he ends up on loan at Villa.

    • Reply posted by G81, today at 20:43

      G81 replied:
      So he's gone to a bigger club.

  • Comment posted by iqra, today at 20:39

    Villa are assembling an awesome team and squad but two early injuries will weaken them no matter what which is a huge shame as I am a huge emry fan and he is capable of making villa a top 5 team if not too 4 for sure without the extravagance of the oil rich geordies who are completely going unchecked

    • Reply posted by Julio Laker, today at 20:47

      Julio Laker replied:
      Extravagance of the Toon? Funny how almost the entire football world is commending Newcastle for spending wisely not extravagantly.

  • Comment posted by Michael, today at 20:38

    Smart move on loan with option to buy. Guessing Sunday will come around too quickly but looking forward to see where Emery plays him and how many minutes he's going to get

  • Comment posted by iqra, today at 20:38

    Deffo a touch of class

  • Comment posted by dogeared, today at 20:37

    Wow, sneaked under Chelsea's radar.

  • Comment posted by dave b, today at 20:37

    Sad to have lost Buendia ,pleased we have a replacement,I gather he was once Italys new superstar,but a couple of injuries set him back,fingers crossed he stays fit and adapts quickly.

    • Reply posted by G81, today at 20:44

      G81 replied:
      Not a replacement. Was already coming. The replacements for Emi/Ty will likely be next along with a striker.

  • Comment posted by the turk, today at 20:35

    yo

  • Comment posted by the turk, today at 20:34

    what a sick sick player. This guy is class. Just watch. Get me brav

    • Reply posted by rico the third, today at 20:37

      rico the third replied:
      So sick he’s not required in Turkey or Rome.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC