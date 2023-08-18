Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Nicolo Zaniolo played for Roma in Serie A before moving to Galatasaray

Aston Villa have signed Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo on loan from Galatasaray for the rest of the season.

The 24-year-old is likely to be a replacement for Emi Buendia who sustained a serious knee injury in training before the campaign started.

Villa were beaten 5-1 by Newcastle in their opening Premier League game and also lost defender Tyrone Mings to a serious knee injury in that match.

Zaniolo, who has 13 Italy caps, only joined Galatasaray in February.

He is Villa's fourth signing of the summer and follows deals for defender Pau Torres from Villarreal for £31.5m, midfielder Youri Tielemans from Leicester on a free transfer and the club record signing of forward Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen for £52m.

Villa have also been linked with a move for Argentina left-back Marcus Acuna, 31, from Sevilla.