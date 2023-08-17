Last updated on .From the section Everton

Che Adams scored 25 Premier League goals across four seasons for Southampton

Everton are in talks to sign Scotland striker Che Adams from Championship side Southampton for £12m.

Adams, 27, scored 25 Premier League goals in four seasons for the Saints before their relegation in May and has two goals in three games this term.

Everton scored only 34 goals in 38 top-flight games last season and finished in 17th place as they narrowly avoided relegation on the final day.

He would become Sean Dyche's fifth summer signing.

The Toffees has so far brought in Ashley Young, Arnaut Danjuma, Jack Harrison and teenage striker Youssef Chermiti from Sporting Lisbon.

But manager Dyche said the 19-year-old Portugal youth international "needs to get properly, Premier League fit" and would be surprised if he is "ready straight away".

Despite their restricted budget, Everton were intent on bringing in another frontman in addition to Chermiti, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin not fit and Neal Maupay struggling to find the net.

Everton were also interested in signing Adams' team-mate Kamaldeen Sulemana but the move looks unlikely as they are finding it difficult to agree terms with Southampton.

Meanwhile, Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto remains of interest.

Everton have so far had two bids rejected for the 19-year-old and have informed Leeds how much they are willing to pay for the Italy international.

Gnonto is refusing to play for Leeds, where he faces internal disciplinary action; he is now training away from their first-team squad.

Manager Daniel Farke re-iterated their stance that Gnonto is not for sale and does not have a relegation release clause in his contract.