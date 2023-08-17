Close menu

Che Adams: Everton in talks to sign Southampton striker

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport

Che Adams scored 25 Premier League goals across four seasons for Southampton

Everton are in talks to sign Scotland striker Che Adams from Championship side Southampton for £12m.

Adams, 27, scored 25 Premier League goals in four seasons for the Saints before their relegation in May and has two goals in three games this term.

Everton scored only 34 goals in 38 top-flight games last season and finished in 17th place as they narrowly avoided relegation on the final day.

He would become Sean Dyche's fifth summer signing.

The Toffees has so far brought in Ashley Young, Arnaut Danjuma, Jack Harrison and teenage striker Youssef Chermiti from Sporting Lisbon.

But manager Dyche said the 19-year-old Portugal youth international "needs to get properly, Premier League fit" and would be surprised if he is "ready straight away".

Despite their restricted budget, Everton were intent on bringing in another frontman in addition to Chermiti, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin not fit and Neal Maupay struggling to find the net.

Everton were also interested in signing Adams' team-mate Kamaldeen Sulemana but the move looks unlikely as they are finding it difficult to agree terms with Southampton.

Meanwhile, Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto remains of interest.

Everton have so far had two bids rejected for the 19-year-old and have informed Leeds how much they are willing to pay for the Italy international.

Gnonto is refusing to play for Leeds, where he faces internal disciplinary action; he is now training away from their first-team squad.

Manager Daniel Farke re-iterated their stance that Gnonto is not for sale and does not have a relegation release clause in his contract.

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 00:35

    Typical Everton. They already have one striker who can’t score and one who is already injured. They then decide to go and get another with a terrible goals record. Why not give cannon a go surely can’t be any worse than Adam’s and isn’t costing a penny

  • Comment posted by Anita Schitt, today at 00:34

    With this signing I can see Everton challenging top 4! Forget the trio of MSN, ladies and gentlemen, I give you MAM (McNeil, Adams, Maupay)

  • Comment posted by Demented, today at 00:31

    Gnonto refusing to play . . . . . keep him taining with the kids all season and pay him the same wages as those he is training with . . . . who would want to sign someone with such a poor attitude . . . No one . . . . and while he refuses to play . . . refuse to sell him, regardless of offers you recieve !

    • Reply posted by Anita Schitt, today at 00:37

      Anita Schitt replied:
      It’s Leeds, what did you expect?

  • Comment posted by Johnathon Erskine Brown, today at 00:28

    Great news, tells me these robbin Scousers have given up on plundering my team.

  • Comment posted by Anita Schitt, today at 00:26

    5 goals max I give him and that’s being generous

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 00:30

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Oh come on, you can give him half a dozen, don't be so mean.

  • Comment posted by Anita Schitt, today at 00:25

    Everton signing a player trying to do the double and take Everton down too

  • Comment posted by Disco pants, today at 00:21

    This comes across as a desperate move by Everton. He will probably do OK with Saints in the Championship but his goal return and goals to games ratio in the Premier League was well below average.

  • Comment posted by fm2023, today at 00:19

    Rachel Riley spoty

  • Comment posted by Holly Bibble, today at 00:10

    I think he's a decent player and should prove to be a good acquisition.

    • Reply posted by Anita Schitt, today at 00:27

      Anita Schitt replied:
      Spoken by a true championship following fan

