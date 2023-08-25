Hull City v Bristol City

HullHull City19:30Bristol CityBristol City
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ipswich
|3
|3
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|9
|2
|Leicester
|3
|3
|0
|0
|5
|2
|3
|9
|3
|Norwich
|3
|2
|1
|0
|9
|6
|3
|7
|4
|Birmingham
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|7
|5
|Southampton
|3
|2
|1
|0
|8
|6
|2
|7
|6
|Preston
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|7
|7
|Hull
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|5
|2
|6
|8
|Stoke
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|3
|2
|6
|9
|Watford
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|1
|3
|4
|10
|Coventry
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|3
|2
|4
|11
|Plymouth
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|1
|4
|12
|Blackburn
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|5
|0
|4
|13
|West Brom
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|5
|0
|4
|14
|Bristol City
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|4
|15
|Sunderland
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|3
|16
|Millwall
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|3
|17
|QPR
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|3
|18
|Swansea
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|2
|19
|Leeds
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|2
|20
|Cardiff
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|1
|21
|Huddersfield
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|1
|22
|Rotherham
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|8
|-4
|1
|23
|Middlesbrough
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|1
|24
|Sheff Wed
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|7
|-4
|0
