TEAM NEWS

Midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka has joined Chelsea's long injury list after requiring knee surgery for an injury he suffered last weekend.

Mykhailo Mudryk also misses out after picking up a minor injury in training while Romeo Lavia is not yet match-fit.

Luton should be well rested after their match last week was postponed due to ongoing work at Kenilworth Road, and have added to their squad by signing goalkeeper Tim Krul.

Defenders Gabe Osho and Dan Potts remain sidelined.

New signing and ex-Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley is short of match fitness so might not feature.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have won the past three meetings with Luton in all competitions, with all of these games coming in the FA Cup between 1994 and 2022.

Luton have won just one of their last seven league away matches versus Chelsea (D1, L5), a 3-1 top-flight victory in September 1986.

This is the first league meeting between the teams since they met in the top flight at Kenilworth Road in December 1991, when the Hatters won 2-0.

Chelsea

Chelsea could begin a Premier League campaign without winning any of their first three games for the first time since 1998-99 (D2, L1).

Their only win in their past 16 fixtures in all competitions was a 3-1 victory at Bournemouth in May.

The Blues have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last 11 Premier League matches.

Chelsea are winless in nine home games in all competitions (D5, L4), since a 2-0 victory against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League in March. It is their longest streak without a home win since a run of 10 from November 1987 to April 1988.

They could draw four consecutive top-flight games at Stamford Bridge for the first time since February 2016.

Chelsea have conceded the first goal in six successive Premier League games.

They dropped points in four of their six Premier League fixtures versus promoted opposition last season (W2, D3, L1).

Luton Town