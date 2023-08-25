Rochdale v Bromley

RochdaleRochdale19:45BromleyBromley
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Barnet
|4
|3
|1
|0
|10
|5
|5
|10
|2
|Solihull Moors
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|3
|5
|10
|3
|Chesterfield
|4
|3
|1
|0
|11
|7
|4
|10
|4
|Hartlepool
|4
|3
|0
|1
|10
|7
|3
|9
|5
|Wealdstone
|4
|2
|2
|0
|6
|4
|2
|8
|6
|Gateshead
|4
|2
|1
|1
|11
|7
|4
|7
|7
|Maidenhead United
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|5
|1
|7
|8
|Halifax
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|4
|1
|7
|9
|Altrincham
|4
|1
|3
|0
|7
|6
|1
|6
|10
|Rochdale
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|4
|1
|6
|11
|Ebbsfleet
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|6
|12
|Boreham Wood
|4
|1
|2
|1
|6
|5
|1
|5
|13
|Kidderminster
|4
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|5
|14
|Oldham
|4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|8
|-1
|4
|15
|Fylde
|4
|1
|1
|2
|8
|10
|-2
|4
|16
|Woking
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|4
|17
|Aldershot
|4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|10
|-3
|4
|18
|Eastleigh
|4
|0
|3
|1
|4
|6
|-2
|3
|19
|Dorking
|4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|10
|-5
|3
|20
|York
|4
|0
|2
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|2
|21
|Bromley
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|2
|22
|Oxford City
|4
|0
|1
|3
|4
|9
|-5
|1
|23
|Dag & Red
|4
|0
|1
|3
|3
|8
|-5
|1
|24
|Southend
|4
|2
|0
|2
|9
|5
|4
|-4
