National League
RochdaleRochdale19:45BromleyBromley
Venue: Crown Oil Arena

Rochdale v Bromley

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barnet4310105510
2Solihull Moors431083510
3Chesterfield4310117410
4Hartlepool430110739
5Wealdstone42206428
6Gateshead421111747
7Maidenhead United42116517
8Halifax42115417
9Altrincham41307616
10Rochdale42025416
11Ebbsfleet420256-16
12Boreham Wood41216515
13Kidderminster41212205
14Oldham411278-14
15Fylde4112810-24
16Woking411257-24
17Aldershot4112710-34
18Eastleigh403146-23
19Dorking4103510-53
20York402246-22
21Bromley402215-42
22Oxford City401349-51
23Dag & Red401338-51
24Southend4202954-4
