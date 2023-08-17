Lauren James scored two goals and provided three assists in England's 6-1 win over China

Lauren James "would be ready" if she is recalled to England's starting XI for Sunday's Women's World Cup final against Spain, says Emma Hayes.

The 21-year-old Chelsea midfielder was banned for two games after being sent off in the last 16 win over Nigeria.

Manchester United's Ella Toone played in the quarter-final win over Colombia and semi-final victory over Australia.

"The players are prepared for whatever team [manager] Sarina [Wiegman] picks," said Chelsea boss Hayes.

"Lauren is an outstanding player and will go on to contribute many more moments for both club and country. As always, she will be reflective and move forward."

James has scored three goals and made three assists in three appearances at her first major tournament.

Toone, who started England's first group game victory over Haiti, became the first English player to score in a quarter-final, semi-final and final of a major tournament with the opening goal in the 3-1 semi-final win over the Matildas on Wednesday. She scored the opener in England's 2-1 win over Germany in last year's Euros final, having also scored against Spain in the quarter-final.

Hayes added: "It's about England as a team and they have all stepped up and filled in, whether that's Katie Zelem for Keira Walsh [when she was injured] or Toone for James in the quarter-final."

'We need more experts in the women's game'

Hayes was speaking at Fifa's Women's Football Conference and was asked about the development of female coaches within the game.

"We need to develop the expertise, because as women we're not small men," she said. "We have so much expertise coming in from the men's game.

"Any staff member that starts working at Chelsea, we don't let them have any interaction or hands-on interaction with the players until at least six weeks, until they have almost removed their own bias from coming from a male academy or a men's team.

"They need to learn about women's bodies, they have to learn about the differences in the women's game, their menstrual cycle, sleep, nutrition and the performance elements around it.

"We need more experts in general around the women's game. They are the next steps - we develop a whole industry around women's research, women's bodies and how to bring the best out of our women."

'I am very happy at Chelsea'

Emma Hayes has won four successive Women's Super League titles with Chelsea

On Thursday, Vlatko Andonovski resigned as USA manager following their shock last 16 exit from the Women's World Cup.

Among those listed as potential candidates to replace him are England boss Wiegman and Chelsea's Hayes, who won her fourth successive Women's Super League title in May.

"I suspected that question would come up," said Hayes. "I'm very happy here at Chelsea, I've made that clear. I've been there for 11 years, it's my home.

"I think the US has wonderful players and perhaps the tournament didn't go the way they wanted but my focus is on getting home and preparing Chelsea for the start of the season."

Any approaches for England manager Wiegman would be "100% rejected", Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham said this week.

Wiegman will take charge of her fourth successive major tournament final on Sunday when England face Spain.

"Everyone in England was aware this is a golden generation and they just needed the right leader which we have," added Hayes.

"Sarina has the experience, charisma and the qualities to deliver winning matches at the highest level.

"There's an expectation but we're OK with that. We like being in this position and I'm sure the players are excited. Winning the World Cup would mean everything to them and those back home."