Laia Codina has started Spain's past three matches at the Women's World Cup

Arsenal have reached an agreement to sign Barcelona defender Laia Codina and she is expected to travel to London after the Women's World Cup.

Codina, 23, is part of the Spain squad which has reached the final and will face England on Sunday at 11:00 BST.

The centre-back was on the bench as Barcelona won their second Women's Champions League title in June.

Arsenal finished third in the Women's Super League last season and qualified for Europe in the process.

Codina has started Spain's three knockout matches at the Women's World Cup and scored in the last 16 victory over Switzerland.

Arsenal have already signed England striker Alessia Russo on a free transfer, defender Amanda Ilestedt from Paris St-Germain and striker Cloe Lacasse from Benfica.