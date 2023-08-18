Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Celtic start the season defending all of the major domestic trophies

The Viaplay Cup reaches the last 16 this weekend, kicking off with Aberdeen's Friday visit to Stirling Albion.

The League 1 side have made a flying start to the season, including a thumping 4-0 win at St Johnstone, while the Dons aim to drive out the demons of Darvel, following their shock Scottish Cup exit in January.

We have eight cracking ties to enjoy, so what else should be looking out for?

Can Killie threaten Rodgers' perfect record?

The League Cup is a competition Celtic have learned to love in recent times, picking up the first silverware on offer in seven of the past nine seasons. After all, you can't win a treble without it.

The holders edged out Kilmarnock in last year's semi-final, scoring in the 95th minute to seal a 2-0 success.

Killie boss Derek McInnes remains adamant his side were denied a penalty just prior to that strike from Giorgos Giakoumakis as he seeks revenge at Rugby Park on Sunday.

His side put up stubborn resistance that day at Hampden and have started this term in miserly mood, keeping clean sheets at home to Rangers and away to Hearts.

Tails will be up as Kilmarnock seek an early Old Firm double, but it should be remembered Celtic have scored 13 goals in their last three visits and haven't lost in this part of Ayrshire since Scotland head coach Steve Clarke was in the home dugout.

That 2-1 loss in September 2018 was during Brendan Rodgers first reign at Celtic and the returning manager will be anxious to lay down a marker and add to his record of seven out of seven trophies with the club.

How do Hibs avoid another Euro hangover?

Hearts and Hibernian turned in impressive displays on Thursday to book their places in the play-off round of the Europa Conference League.

The Edinburgh sides are at home to Championship opposition on Sunday, with Partick Thistle visiting Tynecastle and Raith Rovers going to Easter Road.

Hibs have the smaller squad and a tighter turnaround now that their hotly anticipated meeting with Aston Villa has been brought forward.

Rovers are unbeaten this season and there are a few ex-Hibees at Stark's Park, including gaffer Ian Murray.

Lee Johnson has already seen his team fall to back-to-back league losses, so does he risk making significant changes for a competition they should be considered contenders for to keep key players fresh for a formidable challenge next week?

The strength of Hearts' bench against Rosenborg suggests Steven Naismith is not facing quite the same dilemma.

Murray a man in cup form

Can Simon Murry add to his cup tally in Airdrie?

The Championship is also well represented on Saturday, with three teams from the second tier out to cause an upset.

Morton have the sternest task with a trip to Ibrox, where they last won in November 1980 with the great Benny Rooney in charge.

Rangers will have one eye on Tuesday's visit of PSV Eindhoven as they bid for the Champions League, but the stark truth is the visitors' annual wage bill amounts to around 10% of the fee Rangers paid for striker Danilo.

Airdrieonians and Ayr United might just fancy their chances.

The Diamonds, who topped their group with a 100% record, are at home to Ross County and showed great resolve to come from behind in last weekend's league win over Partick Thistle after losing player-manager Rhys McCabe to injury.

The goals have been flowing for County though, with 17 from their first six outings - and Simon Murray already has six in this competition.

Ayr visit Livingston, having already got the better of St Johnstone in Perth.

David Martindale's side needed a last-minute equaliser at home to Hamilton Accies and left it late to eke past Clyde on their own patch in the group phase, so they could be vulnerable.