Derry lost 6-5 in the shootout after edging the second leg 1-0 at Dublin's Tallaght Stadium

Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins said he was left "completely devastated" after his side's European campaign was ended by a penalty shootout defeat.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg of their Europa Conference League qualifier with Kazakhstan's Tobol, Will Patching's early spot-kick was enough to force extra time and penalties.

But Derry bowed out with an agonising 6-5 shootout loss at Tallaght Stadium.

"Devastation. Completely devastated for the players," said Higgins.

"What they've put into this campaign has been nothing short of remarkable, their commitment to this football club.

"I'm totally devastated for them, I felt they deserved a wee bit more."

Derry, who were aiming to progress beyond the third qualifying round of a European competition for the first time in their history, went into Thursday's match in Dublin a goal down, but could have won the tie in normal time with the chances they created.

But after Cian Kavanagh squandered a glorious late opportunity to seal Derry's place in the play-offs was followed by a goalless 30 minutes of extra time, pain and heartache awaited the Candystripes in the shootout.

"It was a fairly even contest but I did feel we edged it tonight. I felt we had the better opportunities," added Higgins, who led Derry to FAI Cup success last year.

"I thought some of our play, particularly in the first half, was outstanding and with a wee bit more care we could have gotten the game out of sight.

"But I'm not picking. I'm immensely proud of the players and you see the numbers that travelled down here tonight, I'm just devastated for everyone connected to the club that we haven't been able to go a step further."

He added: "We looked really threatening on the counter attack, we had some good opportunities. When you get to this level of European competition and you get good opportunities, you have to take them."

'European run has brought Derry closer together'

Cian Kavanagh missed a gilt-edged chance to put Derry through at the end of normal time

While Higgins admitted his players will need to show "resolve" to pick themselves up after such an agonising climax to their European adventure, he believes their run to within touching distance of the play-offs has strengthened the "togetherness" in his squad.

"They've been in each other's company a lot.

"With the travel over to the Faroes [to face HB Torshavn] and then to Finland [to play KuPS] and Kazakhstan last week, there was a real tight bond, not that it wasn't there before, but it brought them closer together.

"I think that will stand to us between now and the end of the season.

"It would have been a remarkable achievement to get ourselves into the play-off round, we were a penalty shootout away from doing it.

"When you're involved in European competition as a player or manager, it takes you out of your comfort zone, it tests you in different ways that haven't been tested before.

"We've a lot of players who are in the early stages of their European careers, it will have done all of them the world of good."