Lewis Hall made his senior Chelsea debut in an FA Cup victory over Chesterfield in January 2022

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has confirmed the club are interested in signing versatile Chelsea teenager Lewis Hall on loan.

The 18-year-old made his Premier League debut for the Blues in a 1-0 defeat at Newcastle in November 2022.

Hall would become Newcastle's fifth signing of the summer if he makes the switch to St James' Park.

"It's a loan deal. He's a player I like - very versatile with really good potential," said Howe.

"Let's see what happens today. If we do bring a player in [Hall], that will be our transfer business concluded, unless injuries."

The England Under-21 international is best known for playing as a left-back but has also featured on the wing and in midfield during his time at Stamford Bridge.

He made 11 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions last season, including nine in the Premier League.