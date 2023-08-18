Close menu

Liverpool sign Stuttgart and Japan defensive midfielder Wataru Endo

By Mandeep SangheraBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Liverpoolcomments78

Wataru Endo on the ball
Wataru Endo has played a key role in keeping Stuttgart in the Bundesliga for the past three seasons

Liverpool have signed midfielder Wataru Endo from Stuttgart for a fee of around 19m euros (£16.2m), subject to a work permit and international clearance.

The 30-year-old Japan international has agreed a four-year contract.

Liverpool have brought in Endo after missing out on Ecuador international Moises Caicedo and Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia to Chelsea.

Endo can also play at centre-back but has been signed primarily as a central defensive midfielder.

"It feels amazing," he said. "It's always been a dream to play in the Premier League and with one of the biggest clubs in the world. It's a dream come true for me.

"I think I can help this club defensively and I will have good organisation in the middle."

The signing of Endo, who captains the Japanese national team and had been the skipper of Stuttgart, follows the departures of ex-Reds midfielders Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has already secured reinforcements in the middle of the park, with new purchases Alexis MacAllister and Dominik Szoboszlai starting the opening weekend 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last Sunday.

"I'm really happy. Wataru is a really good player," said Klopp. "He is very experienced and loves to work extremely hard."

Endo, who has 50 caps for Japan, joined Stuttgart initially on a season-long loan in 2019 from Belgian clubs Sint-Truiden, before the deal was made permanent a year later.

"Both in sporting and in human terms, we're losing a very reliable player and captain in Wataru," said Stuttgart manager Sebastian Hoeness.

"The important goals he scored are only part of the reason why he's been so significant for us.

"The fact that he can fulfil his dream of playing in the Premier League at the age of 30 is also recognition for the club and the people who have accompanied him here. I wish him all the best."

How to follow Liverpool on the BBC bannerLiverpool banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

84 comments

  • Comment posted by YouCrazyDiamonds, today at 12:57

    Clippy is bringing who he can, when he can. Most surprised though that Chelsea didn't try to gazump Liverpool because - well, it's Chelsea innit!
    Welcome to the Premier League Wataru, I hope you've brought your 100MPH legs with you!

  • Comment posted by Big Truck, today at 12:57

    One solution to a problem, but not the only solution. The transfer window is still open, and Stefan Bajčetić returning to fitness. Hopefully in a few weeks there should be a decent depth of cover for the DM position.

  • Comment posted by Give me a TARDIS, today at 12:56

    Klopps last ever signing?

  • Comment posted by Over 2 Billion and only One Big Ears, today at 12:56

    LFC, the only sustainable club to win all the big trophies.

  • Comment posted by Bales, today at 12:56

    Chelsea have just put in an offer of £116.2m

  • Comment posted by mrlondon_ncb, today at 12:55

    When do Chelsea sign him?

  • Comment posted by Splash, today at 12:55

    Welcome Endo.....you are now a red forever....as I'm sure you know (unlike some) "This means more!" YNWA.

    • Reply posted by Oswaldcobblepot, today at 12:57

      Oswaldcobblepot replied:
      Bitter you were turned down more than once

  • Comment posted by Araucaria, today at 12:55

    Some admirable coping going on here.

  • Comment posted by Bobby Danglers, today at 12:55

    A desperate Poundland purchase by LiVARpool. Sadly no longer a club that big name players want to play for. Forever in the shadow of the Old Trafford Massive.

    • Reply posted by Over 2 Billion and only One Big Ears, today at 12:57

      Over 2 Billion and only One Big Ears replied:
      How did that expensive OAP Ronaldo purchase go !!

  • Comment posted by LeaveMeAlone, today at 12:55

    When I heard we’d signed Endo, I automatically thought that Hordan Henderson had done a u-turn and returned from Saudi…

  • Comment posted by Eccentric, today at 12:55

    He is a year younger than Fabinho. Wasn't our first choice. Fingers crossed He ends up performing better than we thought. This takes the pressure off the team for not having any DH at all. Welcome Wataru

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 12:55

    Seems like quite a drop from Caicedo/Lavia to Endo. Looks like a band aid solution for a major trouble spot. Hope Liverpool see something in him that the rest of us don’t. Strange and unexpected signing all the same.

  • Comment posted by LFCFAN_TX, today at 12:55

    After a couple of weeks' lunacy, it's good to see a value for money signing. Best of luck to him.

  • Comment posted by Der ber der, today at 12:55

    A superb value experienced squad player that will put Liverpool in a better negotiating position when going for a more long term solution for DM.

    • Reply posted by Splash, today at 12:57

      Splash replied:
      Terrific proper Liverpool signing..

  • Comment posted by Ayu, today at 12:54

    A transfer that doesn't involve Chelsea. Wonders never cease

  • Comment posted by Oswaldcobblepot, today at 12:54

    Liverpool had some aging players and have replaced them with a 30 year old
    Odd

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 12:54

    Really hoping that Liverpool have signed only a backup player to cover an area of need, and will still sign a long term starter in that area before the window shuts?

  • Comment posted by evilfrost, today at 12:54

    I bet he's better than Henderson and you lot just upgraded for 3m for a player 3 years younger. If he's captain of Japan he'll be good certainly.

  • Comment posted by Noname, today at 12:54

    Anyone who had doubts should just watch the Klopp interview.

    Great signing.

  • Comment posted by Star Booty, today at 12:54

    LiVARpool 'fans' on here pretending theyve heard of him

    • Reply posted by LFCFAN_TX, today at 12:56

      LFCFAN_TX replied:
      Really? Where?

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport