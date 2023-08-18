Close menu

Reece James: Chelsea captain to miss 'a few weeks' with hamstring injury - Mauricio Pochettino

Last updated on .From the section Chelseacomments39

Reece James gives the captain's armband to Ben Chilwell after being substituted during Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Sunday.
James has made 148 appearances for Chelsea since making his debut in 2019.

Chelsea captain Reece James is set to miss "a few weeks" after injuring his hamstring in training this week, says manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The 23-year-old has started rehabilitation after doctors assessed the injury.

James started in Chelsea's season-opening 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday before being substituted in the 77th minute.

"It's a sad moment because he's our captain," said Pochettino.

"He was so excited and full of energy to be our captain. We are going to assess him day by day.

"For sure he's going to [come back] stronger than he was. It's a few weeks."

It is the latest blow for the England international, who only made 16 Premier League appearances last season in a campaign blighted by injury.

James suffered a knee injury in October which ruled him out of England's 2022 World Cup squad, before being ruled out for a further four weeks after the injury resurfaced during his first game back in December.

James also missed the final seven games of Chelsea's season with a hamstring problem as the Blues finished 12th.

James, who progressed through Chelsea's academy before making his debut in 2019 after a season on loan at Wigan, was made club captain this summer following the departure of fellow defender Cesar Azpilicueta.

Speaking before Chelsea travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday, Pochettino also congratulated the club's owners and sporting directors following the £100m signing of midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton. on Monday and the £58m capture of fellow midfielder Romeo Lavia from Southampton on Friday.

"The club worked really really hard about that. I have to congratulate the owners and the sporting directors Laurence [Stewart] and Paul [Winstanley] because the deal was amazing," said Pochettino.

"To add these type of players like Moises or Romeo and all the players signing, I think it was fantastic work from the club and I think we need to congratulate the job they are doing."

It has been a summer of transition at Chelsea with nine incomings and 12 departures in total, with Pochettino adding he is pleased with the current size of his squad.

"I think it's good. No bigger than we have now," he said.

"We can add some players but not many. This number of 22, 23 players I think is perfect at the moment."

  • Comment posted by alex, today at 14:43

    Maybe he can’t play as a wing back or full back. Doesn’t have the legs for it

  • Comment posted by Andrea Casula 11, today at 14:41

    Great player but maybe we need to take the hit and give him longer to get over the injury than rushing him back into the team. Gusto is not the same but still looks more than a capable replacement .

  • Comment posted by pud89, today at 14:36

    He seriously needs to stop coming back too soon and work on the physical root cause of why he’s picking up these injuries then take however long it needs to fix it. Might not make financial sense for the club, but since when do Chelsea do that?

    • Reply posted by OnmeEd, today at 14:43

      OnmeEd replied:
      The root cause of knee injury, hamstring, thigh strain..

      Errm playing football and his body being what it is?

  • Comment posted by XXXICCCXXXVII, today at 14:26

    I assume they have 30 players or so that can cover that position?

  • Comment posted by fair1, today at 14:23

    never wish injuries on any person, but somehow I'll have a smirk if Chelsea have a load of players injury prone!

  • Comment posted by ezege, today at 14:22

    Soon he will be joined by Chelsea... ironically captain and vice captain....both glass legs

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 14:21

    Not his fault but has far to many long term injuries to be a big club. Misses so many games each season

  • Comment posted by Rich-D, today at 14:18

    Imagine giving the captaincy AND vice captaincy to two of the most injury prone players in the squad!

    • Reply posted by JT 26, today at 14:20

      JT 26 replied:
      It's more than a bit daft. But they are the only 2 young ones from the CL winning squad. I would have just given it to Enzo.

  • Comment posted by Pluto man, today at 14:15

    His legs are glassified ( if there's any word like that). The armband could've been given to Thiago Silva or even the lackluster sterling, I can't say chilly because he's on same level with RJ with regards to injuries

  • Comment posted by Budgie, today at 14:12

    Quick,.... Buy buy buy, spend spend spend!

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 14:19

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Looks like another 100M, 9 year contract could be on the horizon for Chelsea. Stay tuned.

  • Comment posted by Silvappaxer, today at 14:11

    Luckily the transfer market is still open. Phew!

  • Comment posted by thru the wind and pain, today at 14:11

    Shame for the lad! Looked a class act against my boys at the weekend. Great to see home grown talent doing it too - and not all reliant on continually bringing in vastly overpriced players to fill the squad numbers.

    • Reply posted by finnharpsman, today at 14:27

      finnharpsman replied:
      It seems such bad luck that he has to miss a few matches while his sister might play in the World Cup final despite her stamping on the Nigerian lady.

  • Comment posted by McGaz, today at 14:11

    He's Chelsea's best player, but these injuries are a consistent issue for him.

    Perhaps he needs to do what Gigg's did and take up Yoga. That helped his regular muscle based injuries at least.

    • Reply posted by OnmeEd, today at 14:45

      OnmeEd replied:
      Yeah, clubs do that now bud, it's not the boozy late 90s..

  • Comment posted by wordsofwisdom, today at 14:08

    To player James but becoming a regular sick note.

  • Comment posted by kamala, today at 14:07

    Big blow he is our best player by a mile

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 14:06

    Maybe Chelsea should've signed another RB instead of the continued idiotic obsession with midfielders.

    • Reply posted by celery_shtick, today at 14:32

      celery_shtick replied:
      Wait until you see Malo Gusto! Good signing last year, ready to step in.

  • Comment posted by agiuga, today at 14:02

    He was probably signed up at 8 years old so that's 15 years of high impact training since he was a young boy. The same injuries crop up on nearly all professional footballers so let's give him a break.

    • Reply posted by clarke, today at 14:47

      clarke replied:
      Saka must be made different then

  • Comment posted by Ginger0n3, today at 13:55

    Too much muscle mass on players these days that contributes to injuries, you never used to see players with massive physiques even back in the 90's...It's only in the last 20 years have players felt the need to pour on the muscles.. look at Puscas, guy would run rings around people and had a bigger beer gut than Alan Brazil.

  • Comment posted by grumpycynic, today at 13:54

    Will he turn up in Sydney on Sunday to watch his sister?

  • Comment posted by Adam, today at 13:50

    A rarer headline would be:

    "James set to play a few weeks without injury."

    Feel for the guy!

