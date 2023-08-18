Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Christ Tiehi made 19 Championship appearances for Wigan Athletic during a loan spell in the second half of last season

Rotherham United have signed midfielder Christ Tiehi from Czech side Slovan Liberec for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old began his senior career with French side Le Harve and played in England in non-league before joining Czech side Opava during 2020.

He went on to Wigan Athletic on loan last season, making 19 Championship appearances for the club.

Tiehi, who joins for an unspecified "club record fee", arrives having been granted a UK work permit on Thursday.

His move to the New York Stadium is subject to EFL and FA ratification, as well as international clearance, with Rotherham saying there is a race against time for him to be granted clearance to feature against Sunderland this weekend.

