Lewis Richards: Bradford City snap up Wolves defender
Last updated on .From the section Bradford
Bradford have signed defender Republic of Ireland youth international Lewis Richards from Wolves on an initial two-year deal.
Richards, who can play in central defence or on the left-hand side, was Wolves' academy player of the year in 2019.
The 21-year-old spent the past season-and-a-half on loan at Harrogate Town, making 17 league appearances in total.
"As soon as I heard of the interest here I wanted to come," said Richards.
"I know the ambitions of the club and want to get promoted. I want to be a part of a team full of winners."
Richards could make his Bantams debut on Saturday when they travel to Morecambe in League Two.
