Richards (left) has previously played in League Two for Harrogate Town

Bradford have signed defender Republic of Ireland youth international Lewis Richards from Wolves on an initial two-year deal.

Richards, who can play in central defence or on the left-hand side, was Wolves' academy player of the year in 2019.

The 21-year-old spent the past season-and-a-half on loan at Harrogate Town, making 17 league appearances in total.

"As soon as I heard of the interest here I wanted to come," said Richards.

"I know the ambitions of the club and want to get promoted. I want to be a part of a team full of winners."

Richards could make his Bantams debut on Saturday when they travel to Morecambe in League Two.

