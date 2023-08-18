Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Caleb Roberts scored his first Plymouth goal in an EFL Cup win against Charlton last season

Plymouth's teenage midfielder Caleb Roberts has agreed a contract extension to stay at the club until 2026.

Roberts made his senior debut in the EFL Trophy, just days after his 16th birthday, and went on to feature as a substitute in League One last season.

The 17-year-old has now made six cup appearances for the Pilgrims, most recently in their EFL Cup win over Leyton Orient earlier this month.

"We have made a commitment to Caleb," said director of football Neil Dewsnip.

"We think he has a very bright future and we want that future to be at Home Park."