Kwadwo Baah scored three goals in 44 appearances for Rochdale before joining Watford in July 2021

Burton Albion have taken forward Kwadwo Baah on loan for the season from Championship club Watford.

The 20-year-old has been at Vicarage Road for two years after starting his career with Rochdale.

German-born Baah has represented England at under-18 level but is a current Germany Under-19 international.

He spent last season on loan with German second-tier side Fortuna Dusseldorf, where he made six appearances from the bench.

"I've played in League One before with Rochdale and I know the ins and outs of the league. I can't wait to get some appearances, minutes and goals under my belt," Baah said. external-link

