Sion, who lost last year's final against Glentoran, beat Crusaders at Seaview in their quarter-final

Women's Premiership trio Cliftonville, Glentoran and Sion Swifts, as well as Championship side Lisburn Rangers are through to the semi-finals of the Women's Challenge Cup.

Cliftonville enjoyed a comfortable victory against Ballymena United, whilst holders Glentoran eased past Lisburn Ladies.

Sion Swifts defeated Crusaders 2-0 at Seaview.

Lisburn Rangers cruised to a convincing win against Derry City.

Premiership champions Cliftonville made it through to the final four courtesy of a 8-0 win against the Sky Blues.

Caitlin McGuinness opened the scoring as she headed home Danielle Maxwell's deep cross, with Hannah Doherty adding a second soon after with a thunderous strike.

Marissa Callaghan netted the Reds' third from the penalty spot after McGuinness had been fouled whilst running through on goal.

Claire Shaw hooked home after a goal mouth scramble to make it 4-0 at the break.

Maxwell then turned from provided to goal scorer to notch Cliftonville's fifth, with Shaw then bundling home her second of the game. makes it 5-0 after the break

Substitute Vicky Carleton capped off a driving run with a fine finish before Kirsty McGuinness got her name on the score sheet to close the scoring spree.

Holders Glentoran also had a seamless passage through to the next round with a 5-0 triumph against Lisburn Ladies at the Bluebell.

A terrific solo goal from Emily Wilson had the Glens ahead after five minutes, with Wilson then assisting Joely Andrew for their second goal just three minutes later.

Kerry Beattie then notched a double, in each half, before a stunning volley from Chloe McCarron kept the visitors on track to retain the trophy.

Kerry Brown and Cora Chambers were on target for League Cup holders and last year's beaten finalists Sion as they saw off Crusaders at Seaview.

Lisburn Rangers, who will be playing in the Premiership next season following their promotion, produced a superb display to beat Premiership outfit Derry City 5-1.

A brace from Eve Reilly as well as goals from Caoimhe Mulholland, Natalia Keenan and Gracie Conway sealed the win.