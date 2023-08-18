Last updated on .From the section Man City

Kevin de Bruyne suffered the injury against Burnley in Mannchester City's season opener

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has had surgery on a hamstring injury that could keep him out of action for four months.

The Belgium international, 32, limped off 23 minutes into City's 3-0 Premier League win at Burnley on 11 August.

"The news after the Burnley game was a really big blow for me physically and mentally," he posted on social media.

"Now the surgery is done I'm ready to heal my body and get back to work soon. Thank you all for the support."

The midfielder had also gone off injured during the Champions League final win over Inter Milan in June.

Kevin de Bruyne posted this picture of himself on crutches after surgery