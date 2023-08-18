Close menu

Wilfried Gnonto: Leeds United forward puts in transfer request

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport

Wilfried Gnonto has scored four goals in 29 appearances for Leeds since joining from FC Zurich for £3.8m

Wilfried Gnonto has put in a transfer request at Leeds United as he looks to force a move away from Elland Road.

Everton have had two bids rejected for the Italy forward, who has been told he needs to play top-flight football to be considered for Euro 2024 selection.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke said on Thursday that Gnonto has been training away from the first-team squad.

The 19-year-old has refused to play for the club, including in Friday's Championship game against West Brom.

Leeds have therefore opened disciplinary proceedings.

