Duffy's Clyde were relegated after losing both legs of the League One play-off final against Annan Athletic

Jim Duffy has left his position as Clyde's director of football with immediate effect by mutual agreement.

The former Hibernian and Dundee boss, 64, moved from manager to director of football after Clyde's relegation to Scottish League Two last season.

Centre-half Brian McLean, 38, was promoted from captain to head coach.

McLean's position is not affected by Duffy's exit and he will take charge of the squad for Saturday's match against Peterhead.

"The board recognises and accepts some of the constraints faced by Jim, particularly with a spate of injuries to key players," said chairman Gordon Thomson.

"He was appointed to the role with a long-term objective in mind, but everyone in football recognises how quickly circumstances may force a change of direction even though the ultimate goal remains the same.

"Jim departs with my personal thanks for taking up the challenge, and I wish him well for the future."

Duffy, who has managed eight clubs in his career, was in charge of Clyde from 2011-14 and returned in 2022 for a second spell.