Wilfried Gnonto has not featured for Leeds since their 2-2 draw with Cardiff on the opening weekend of the season

Leeds United have condemned a racist comment posted on social media aimed at forward Wilfried Gnonto.

The 19-year-old Italy international handed in a written transfer request on Friday before their home match with West Brom.

The Championship club said: external-link "A racist comment made on social media towards Willy Gnonto has been brought to our attention.

"Leeds United condemn this action in the strongest possible way."

The West Yorkshire club's statement added: "An investigation is now under way and the police have been notified. We will support Willy and anyone else connected to our club who experiences racism or any form of discrimination."

On Friday, Leeds opened disciplinary proceedings against Gnonto, who has refused to play for the club as he has been told he needs to play top-flight football to be considered for Euro 2024 selection.

Premier League side Everton have had two bids rejected for the winger, who has been training away from the Leeds first-team squad.