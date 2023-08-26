Close menu
Championship
MillwallMillwall15:00StokeStoke City
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Stoke City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich33005149
2Leicester33005239
3Norwich32109637
4Birmingham32104137
5Southampton32108627
6Hull42118627
7Preston32104227
8Stoke32015326
9Bristol City412134-15
10Watford31114134
11Coventry31115324
12Plymouth31114314
13Blackburn31115504
14West Brom31115504
15Sunderland310245-13
16Millwall310224-23
17QPR310226-43
18Swansea302145-12
19Leeds302134-12
20Cardiff301246-21
21Huddersfield301225-31
22Rotherham301248-41
23Middlesbrough301215-41
24Sheff Wed300337-40
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport