Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rangers
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|1
|5
|6
|2
|Celtic
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|3
|4
|6
|3
|St Mirren
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|3
|2
|6
|4
|Hearts
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|5
|Motherwell
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|6
|Kilmarnock
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|7
|Ross County
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|3
|8
|Dundee
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
|9
|Aberdeen
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|1
|10
|Livingston
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|-4
|1
|11
|Hibernian
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|0
|12
|St Johnstone
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|-4
|0
