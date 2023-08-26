Close menu
Scottish Premiership
Ross CountyRoss County0RangersRangers1

Ross County v Rangers

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Line-ups

Ross County

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 4Brown
  • 5BaldwinBooked at 11mins
  • 42Leak
  • 16Harmon
  • 11Sims
  • 2Randall
  • 10Dhanda
  • 14Loturi
  • 26White
  • 15Murray

Substitutes

  • 7Turner
  • 17Henderson
  • 21Munro
  • 22Tillson
  • 25Samuel
  • 27Brophy
  • 30Smith
  • 35Nightingale
  • 43Reid

Rangers

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Butland
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6Goldson
  • 5Souttar
  • 31Barisic
  • 43Raskin
  • 4Lundstram
  • 14Lammers
  • 13Cantwell
  • 9Dessers
  • 25Roofe

Substitutes

  • 8Jack
  • 11Lawrence
  • 15Cifuentes
  • 17Matondo
  • 19Sima
  • 21Sterling
  • 27Balogun
  • 28McCrorie
  • 99Pereira da Silva
Referee:
David Munro

Match Stats

Home TeamRoss CountyAway TeamRangers
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home2
Away6
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Ross County 0, Rangers 1. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Borna Barisic with a cross following a corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ryan Leak.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. John Lundstram (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Borna Barisic with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Yan Dhanda.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sam Lammers (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolas Raskin with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sam Lammers (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Todd Cantwell.

  7. Post update

    John Souttar (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Simon Murray (Ross County).

  9. Booking

    Jack Baldwin (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Todd Cantwell (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jack Baldwin (Ross County).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cyriel Dessers (Rangers) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by John Souttar with a headed pass following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by George Harmon.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cyriel Dessers (Rangers) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kemar Roofe with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan White (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Sims.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Kemar Roofe (Rangers).

  17. Post update

    Josh Sims (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Hand ball by John Lundstram (Rangers).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jack Baldwin (Ross County) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by John Souttar.

