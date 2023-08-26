Ross County v Rangers

Goal! Ross County 0, Rangers 1. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Borna Barisic with a cross following a corner.
Line-ups
Ross County
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Laidlaw
- 4Brown
- 5BaldwinBooked at 11mins
- 42Leak
- 16Harmon
- 11Sims
- 2Randall
- 10Dhanda
- 14Loturi
- 26White
- 15Murray
Substitutes
- 7Turner
- 17Henderson
- 21Munro
- 22Tillson
- 25Samuel
- 27Brophy
- 30Smith
- 35Nightingale
- 43Reid
Rangers
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1Butland
- 2Tavernier
- 6Goldson
- 5Souttar
- 31Barisic
- 43Raskin
- 4Lundstram
- 14Lammers
- 13Cantwell
- 9Dessers
- 25Roofe
Substitutes
- 8Jack
- 11Lawrence
- 15Cifuentes
- 17Matondo
- 19Sima
- 21Sterling
- 27Balogun
- 28McCrorie
- 99Pereira da Silva
- Referee:
- David Munro
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Goal!
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ryan Leak.
Post update
Attempt blocked. John Lundstram (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Borna Barisic with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Yan Dhanda.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sam Lammers (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolas Raskin with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sam Lammers (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Todd Cantwell.
Post update
John Souttar (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Simon Murray (Ross County).
Booking
Jack Baldwin (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Todd Cantwell (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Jack Baldwin (Ross County).
Post update
Attempt missed. Cyriel Dessers (Rangers) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by John Souttar with a headed pass following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by George Harmon.
Post update
Attempt saved. Cyriel Dessers (Rangers) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kemar Roofe with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jordan White (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Sims.
Post update
Foul by Kemar Roofe (Rangers).
Post update
Josh Sims (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Hand ball by John Lundstram (Rangers).
Post update
Attempt missed. Jack Baldwin (Ross County) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by John Souttar.
Ross County
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameLaidlawAverage rating
5.69
- Squad number4Player nameBrownAverage rating
6.71
- Squad number5Player nameBaldwinAverage rating
7.67
- Squad number42Player nameLeakAverage rating
7.70
- Squad number16Player nameHarmonAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number11Player nameSimsAverage rating
7.67
- Squad number2Player nameRandallAverage rating
7.13
- Squad number10Player nameDhandaAverage rating
6.90
- Squad number14Player nameLoturiAverage rating
7.67
- Squad number26Player nameWhiteAverage rating
7.67
- Squad number15Player nameMurrayAverage rating
8.00
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Rangers
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameButlandAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number2Player nameTavernierAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number6Player nameGoldsonAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number5Player nameSouttarAverage rating
6.76
- Squad number31Player nameBarisicAverage rating
6.38
- Squad number43Player nameRaskinAverage rating
6.63
- Squad number4Player nameLundstramAverage rating
6.25
- Squad number14Player nameLammersAverage rating
6.63
- Squad number13Player nameCantwellAverage rating
6.71
- Squad number9Player nameDessersAverage rating
6.06
- Squad number25Player nameRoofeAverage rating
6.40
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet