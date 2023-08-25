TEAM NEWS
Manchester United defender Luke Shaw will be sidelined for a number of weeks due to a muscle issue.
Mason Mount is also out after picking up a hamstring injury last weekend.
New signing Rasmus Hojlund could be included for the first time as he recovers from a back problem which has hampered his start at Old Trafford.
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper may hand a debut to World Cup-winning defender Gonzalo Montiel, who joined on loan from Sevilla this week.
Defenders Ola Aina and Felipe have returned to training but the latter is lacking fitness and will not feature.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Manchester United have won their past 10 games against Nottingham Forest in all competitions, including all four meetings last season by an aggregate score of 10-0.
- Forest have registered one victory in 12 Premier League meetings with the Red Devils, drawing two and losing nine.
- That sole win did come at Old Trafford, a 2-1 victory in December 1994 with goals from Stan Collymore and Stuart Pearce. Eric Cantona scored for the home side.
- Forest's only goal in their past six matches with Manchester United was scored by Alan Rogers in an 8-1 defeat at the City Ground in 1999.
Manchester United
- Manchester United have won seven successive home Premier League matches, their best run since they won eight in a row between May and November 2017.
- Erik ten Hag's side have gone 30 games without defeat at Old Trafford, winning 26 and drawing four.
- The Red Devils have scored just once in their opening two top-flight fixtures for the second successive season. They had 22 shots without finding the net in their 2-0 loss at Spurs.
- Only Bournemouth (43) have faced more shots than Manchester United (40) in top-flight matches this campaign.
- Marcus Rashford has found the net only five times in his past 20 games for United and he's yet to score this season.
- Anthony Martial could make his 300th appearance for United in all competitions.
Nottingham Forest
- Nottingham Forest have won four of their past eight Premier League games (D2, L2), one more than they managed in their previous 17 top-flight matches.
- Forest are seeking consecutive league wins for the first time since January, when they beat Southampton and Leicester.
- The Tricky Trees have found the net in each of their past nine top-flight fixtures, scoring 17 goals.
- Steve Cooper's side have recorded just one victory in 20 Premier League away games, drawing five and losing 14.
- Taiwo Awoniyi became the second Forest player to score in six consecutive Premier League appearances last week, after Stan Collymore in 1995.
- Awoniyi has registered eight goals in his past six league games and could become the first player to score in Forest's opening three top-flight matches of a season since Peter Davenport in 1984-85.