TEAM NEWS

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw will be sidelined for a number of weeks due to a muscle issue.

Mason Mount is also out after picking up a hamstring injury last weekend.

New signing Rasmus Hojlund could be included for the first time as he recovers from a back problem which has hampered his start at Old Trafford.

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper may hand a debut to World Cup-winning defender Gonzalo Montiel, who joined on loan from Sevilla this week.

Defenders Ola Aina and Felipe have returned to training but the latter is lacking fitness and will not feature.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United have won their past 10 games against Nottingham Forest in all competitions, including all four meetings last season by an aggregate score of 10-0.

Forest have registered one victory in 12 Premier League meetings with the Red Devils, drawing two and losing nine.

That sole win did come at Old Trafford, a 2-1 victory in December 1994 with goals from Stan Collymore and Stuart Pearce. Eric Cantona scored for the home side.

Forest's only goal in their past six matches with Manchester United was scored by Alan Rogers in an 8-1 defeat at the City Ground in 1999.

Manchester United

Manchester United have won seven successive home Premier League matches, their best run since they won eight in a row between May and November 2017.

Erik ten Hag's side have gone 30 games without defeat at Old Trafford, winning 26 and drawing four.

The Red Devils have scored just once in their opening two top-flight fixtures for the second successive season. They had 22 shots without finding the net in their 2-0 loss at Spurs.

Only Bournemouth (43) have faced more shots than Manchester United (40) in top-flight matches this campaign.

Marcus Rashford has found the net only five times in his past 20 games for United and he's yet to score this season.

Anthony Martial could make his 300th appearance for United in all competitions.

Nottingham Forest