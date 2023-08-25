Close menu
Premier League
EvertonEverton15:00WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers
Venue: Goodison Park

Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers preview: Team news, head-to-head and stats

TEAM NEWS

Everton will be without forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who suffered a facial injury in the defeat to Aston Villa.

Alex Iwobi faces several weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury while Youssef Chermiti is not yet match-fit.

Wolves are without midfielder Matheus Nunes, who is serving a one-match ban after being sent off last weekend.

Head coach Gary O'Neil has no fresh injury concerns and could hand a start to Hwang Hee-chan after his goal from the bench against Brighton.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Everton are winless in their last four Premier League games against Wolves (D1, L3).
  • Wolves are aiming to win three consecutive away matches against Everton for the first time.

Everton

  • Everton could lose their opening three matches of a league campaign for the first time since 1990-91.
  • All four of Everton's Premier League home wins under Sean Dyche have been by a 1-0 scoreline.
  • Everton have scored multiple goals in only one of their past 20 Premier League home matches, and in none of the previous 14.
  • Sean Dyche has lost only one of his 12 league matches as a manager against Wolves (W5, D6).
  • Neal Maupay has failed to score in his past 29 games in all competitions.

Wolves

  • Wolves could lose their opening three games of a Premier League season for a second time in the last three campaigns.
  • They are winless in their past nine Premier League away games (D2, L7), and could lose six away league games in a row for the first time since 2011.
  • They could fail to score in five consecutive top-flight away games for the first time since 1981.
  • Wolves have kept only one clean sheet in their last 24 Premier League away matches, and none in their last 17.
  • Since returning to the top flight in 2018, Wolves have scored all of their 16 Premier League penalties.
  • Hwang Hee-chan has scored each of Wolves' last two Premier League goals - against Everton last season and against Brighton last weekend.

