Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Everton will be without forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who suffered a facial injury in the defeat to Aston Villa.

Alex Iwobi faces several weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury while Youssef Chermiti is not yet match-fit.

Wolves are without midfielder Matheus Nunes, who is serving a one-match ban after being sent off last weekend.

Head coach Gary O'Neil has no fresh injury concerns and could hand a start to Hwang Hee-chan after his goal from the bench against Brighton.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton are winless in their last four Premier League games against Wolves (D1, L3).

Wolves are aiming to win three consecutive away matches against Everton for the first time.

Everton

Everton could lose their opening three matches of a league campaign for the first time since 1990-91.

All four of Everton's Premier League home wins under Sean Dyche have been by a 1-0 scoreline.

Everton have scored multiple goals in only one of their past 20 Premier League home matches, and in none of the previous 14.

Sean Dyche has lost only one of his 12 league matches as a manager against Wolves (W5, D6).

Neal Maupay has failed to score in his past 29 games in all competitions.

Wolves