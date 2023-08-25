Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth's latest signing Tyler Adams will have to wait for his debut after arriving from Leeds United with a long-standing hamstring issue.

Midfielder Lewis Cook is close to recovering from a groin problem, while Dango Outtara, Alex Scott and Marcus Tavernier are still sidelined.

Spurs midfielder James Maddison is likely to be available after recovering from a foot injury. The 26 year old was spotted using crutches and wearing a protective boot last Saturday but has trained ahead of this weekend.

Rodrigo Bentancur, Bryan Gil and Ryan Sessegnon remain long-term absentees.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth have won two of their 12 league matches against Tottenham, drawing two and losing eight.

Those 12 top-flight meetings have produced 40 goals at an average of 3.33 per game.

The Cherries are seeking consecutive league wins over Spurs for the first time, after their 3-2 victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in April.

Spurs came from 2-0 down to win this fixture 3-2 last season, and three of the last four meetings between the clubs have resulted in a 3-2 scoreline.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth are winless in six league games, drawing one and losing five.

The Cherries have also registered just one victory in their past six home Premier League matches, (D1, L4), a 4-1 win against Leeds United in April.

Dominic Solanke was involved in all three of Bournemouth's goals in their win over Spurs last season, scoring the second while also assisting in their opener and 95th-minute winner.

Justin Kluivert is vying to become the third player to score in Europe's top five leagues after Florin Raducioiu and Stevan Jovetic.

Tottenham Hotspur