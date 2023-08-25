Close menu
Premier League
BournemouthAFC Bournemouth12:30TottenhamTottenham Hotspur
Venue: Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur preview: Team news, head-to-head and stats

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth's latest signing Tyler Adams will have to wait for his debut after arriving from Leeds United with a long-standing hamstring issue.

Midfielder Lewis Cook is close to recovering from a groin problem, while Dango Outtara, Alex Scott and Marcus Tavernier are still sidelined.

Spurs midfielder James Maddison is likely to be available after recovering from a foot injury. The 26 year old was spotted using crutches and wearing a protective boot last Saturday but has trained ahead of this weekend.

Rodrigo Bentancur, Bryan Gil and Ryan Sessegnon remain long-term absentees.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Bournemouth have won two of their 12 league matches against Tottenham, drawing two and losing eight.
  • Those 12 top-flight meetings have produced 40 goals at an average of 3.33 per game.
  • The Cherries are seeking consecutive league wins over Spurs for the first time, after their 3-2 victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in April.
  • Spurs came from 2-0 down to win this fixture 3-2 last season, and three of the last four meetings between the clubs have resulted in a 3-2 scoreline.

Bournemouth

  • Bournemouth are winless in six league games, drawing one and losing five.
  • The Cherries have also registered just one victory in their past six home Premier League matches, (D1, L4), a 4-1 win against Leeds United in April.
  • Dominic Solanke was involved in all three of Bournemouth's goals in their win over Spurs last season, scoring the second while also assisting in their opener and 95th-minute winner.
  • Justin Kluivert is vying to become the third player to score in Europe's top five leagues after Florin Raducioiu and Stevan Jovetic.

Tottenham Hotspur

  • Tottenham have won one of their past 11 away games in all competitions, drawing three and losing seven.
  • Spurs have conceded 15 goals in the last five top-flight away fixtures, with 11 of those coming in the first half.
  • However, the Lilywhites are unbeaten in their past five trips to the south coast, winning three and drawing two.
  • Son Heung-min has registered five goals and two assists in his previous six Premier League starts against Bournemouth, including a brace at the Vitality Stadium in March 2018.
  • Richarlison is one shy of 50 Premier League goals and is aiming to become the third Brazilian to reach that milestone after Gabriel Jesus (69) and Roberto Firmino (82).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brighton22008266
2Man City22004046
3Arsenal22003126
4Brentford21105234
5Liverpool21104224
6Tottenham21104224
7West Ham21104224
8Newcastle21015233
9Aston Villa21015503
10Nottm Forest21013303
11Crystal Palace21011103
12Man Utd210112-13
13Fulham210113-23
14Bournemouth201124-21
15Chelsea201124-21
16Sheff Utd200213-20
17Luton100114-30
18Burnley100103-30
19Wolves200215-40
20Everton200205-50
View full Premier League table

