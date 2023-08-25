TEAM NEWS
Brentford await news on whether Ben Mee has recovered from the calf injury that caused him to miss their opening two matches of the season.
Josh Dasilva is not expected to feature due to the hamstring issue that forced him off against Fulham.
Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise will again be absent with a hamstring injury.
Matheus Franca is not yet fit enough to make his debut, while Will Hughes remains out with a knee problem.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Brentford versus Crystal Palace could become the only fixture in Premier League history to see the first five encounters all end in a draw.
- The Bees' only defeat in their last 12 home league games against the Eagles was a 3-0 loss on Christmas Day in 1957.
Brentford
- Brentford have taken four points from their first two games in all three of their Premier League seasons.
- The Bees have won six of their last eight league matches.
- Their only defeat in their last 16 home league fixtures was a 2-1 loss against Newcastle in April.
- They are only the second team to have a London derby in each of their opening three matches of a Premier League season, after Crystal Palace in the 2021-22 campaign.
- The Bees could set a new club record of 12 league games unbeaten in London derbies.
- Bryan Mbeumo is aiming to become just the second player after Thierry Henry to score in six consecutive Premier League London derbies.
- Mbeumo (six) and Yoane Wissa (four) have scored 10 of Brentford's last 11 league goals.
Crystal Palace
- Nine of the last 11 league goals Crystal Palace have conceded have been from set pieces, which is the joint-highest tally in the top flight since since manager Roy Hodgson returned to the club in April.
- Palace are aiming to win their opening two away games in a top-flight campaign for just the third time after the 1997-98 and 2015-16 seasons.
- They could keep a clean sheet in both of their opening two away league matches for only the second time in their history after the 1933-34 campaign.
- The Eagles have won just four of their last 31 Premier League London derby matches, with only one of those victories coming away from home.
- However, they have won three of their six top-flight away matches since Hodgson's return to the club.