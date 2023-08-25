Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Brentford await news on whether Ben Mee has recovered from the calf injury that caused him to miss their opening two matches of the season.

Josh Dasilva is not expected to feature due to the hamstring issue that forced him off against Fulham.

Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise will again be absent with a hamstring injury.

Matheus Franca is not yet fit enough to make his debut, while Will Hughes remains out with a knee problem.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brentford versus Crystal Palace could become the only fixture in Premier League history to see the first five encounters all end in a draw.

The Bees' only defeat in their last 12 home league games against the Eagles was a 3-0 loss on Christmas Day in 1957.

Brentford

Brentford have taken four points from their first two games in all three of their Premier League seasons.

The Bees have won six of their last eight league matches.

Their only defeat in their last 16 home league fixtures was a 2-1 loss against Newcastle in April.

They are only the second team to have a London derby in each of their opening three matches of a Premier League season, after Crystal Palace in the 2021-22 campaign.

The Bees could set a new club record of 12 league games unbeaten in London derbies.

Bryan Mbeumo is aiming to become just the second player after Thierry Henry to score in six consecutive Premier League London derbies.

Mbeumo (six) and Yoane Wissa (four) have scored 10 of Brentford's last 11 league goals.

Crystal Palace