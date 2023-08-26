Close menu
National League
Boreham WoodBoreham Wood15:00OldhamOldham Athletic
Venue: Meadow Park

Boreham Wood v Oldham Athletic

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Solihull Moors532094511
2Barnet4310105510
3Chesterfield4310117410
4Hartlepool430110739
5Wealdstone42206428
6Halifax52216518
7Gateshead421111747
8Rochdale52127617
9Maidenhead United42116517
10Altrincham41307616
11Ebbsfleet420256-16
12Boreham Wood41216515
13Kidderminster41212205
14Oldham411278-14
15Fylde4112810-24
16Woking411257-24
17Aldershot4112710-34
18Eastleigh503248-43
19Bromley503237-43
20Dorking4103510-53
21York402246-22
22Oxford City401349-51
23Dag & Red401338-51
24Southend53021156-1
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC