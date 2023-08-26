Airdrieonians v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians15:00Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Queen's Park
|3
|3
|0
|0
|5
|2
|3
|9
|2
|Dundee Utd
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|1
|4
|4
|3
|Raith Rovers
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|4
|1
|4
|4
|Dunfermline
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|5
|Morton
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4
|1
|3
|6
|Airdrieonians
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|7
|Ayr
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|8
|Partick Thistle
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|1
|9
|Inverness CT
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|10
|Arbroath
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|7
|-6
|0
The BBC's coverage of every Scottish Premiership team is bigger and better than ever before. Here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
Exhausting, terrific and anxious, a night to remember for Rangers' new recruits offers hope of Champions League group progression, writes Tom English.
The Asian Tour's inaugural St Andrews Bay Championship will be staged in Scotland this week... but why?
Find out your club's full fixture list for the 2023-24 season in the Scottish Professional Football League.
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland