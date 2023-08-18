Close menu

Women's World Cup 2023: England's Lionesses 'on brink of defining moment'

By Dan RoanBBC sports editor

Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cupcomments195

England have not only made sporting history here in Australia. In what is potentially the most significant moment English women's sport has ever enjoyed, they have the opportunity to leave a legacy for years to come.

Whatever happens in Sunday's momentous showpiece against opponents Spain in Sydney, the Lionesses will become the first senior England football team to play in a World Cup final since 1966, and the only one ever to do so on foreign soil.

That in itself is a stunning achievement at this most memorable of tournaments. But the impact of this side extends way beyond the record books.

This is a team which continues to attract new fans, confound the sceptics, shift perceptions, and inspire millions with its blend of talent, spirit and humility.

When set against the cruel injuries that ruled out key players such as captain Leah Williamson, Euro 2022 Player of the Tournament Beth Mead and playmaker Fran Kirby, their slow start to the World Cup, and the disruption caused by the suspension of top scorer Lauren James, England's campaign seems even more remarkable.

Last year, their march to European glory was fuelled by home advantage. This time they have been thousands of miles away, and in the semi-final found themselves in the most intimidating of atmospheres imaginable, taking on inspired co-hosts Australia, buoyed by the will of an entire nation in their national stadium.

But as ever with this team, despite such adversity, England found a way to prevail.

And here at the biggest and most competitive World Cup to date, if they can add the sport's greatest prize to their European crown it will establish them as not only one of Britain's greatest teams in any sport, but as the dominant force in the international women's game - an astounding feat given the much smaller player pool compared with rivals like the United States.

England's success owes most to a golden generation of players. The way they have won graciously, consoling opponents, has reinforced the sense that these are role models the country can truly be proud of.

It underlines the already glittering reputation of their coach Sarina Wiegman, who has taken the side to the next level after arriving in 2021 following the disappointment of semi-final exits at the previous two World Cups.

And it is the latest evidence of the impact of investment in the women's game over the past decade; the FA's establishment of St George's Park as a centre of excellence for national teams in 2012, their talent identification programmes that discovered and then developed these stars, and the professionalisation of the Women's Super League (WSL) in 2018.

For many, the final will feel like the completion of a long journey the sport in England has been on since the FA's 49-year ban on women playing on league grounds was lifted in 1970.

The Lionesses have already achieved much for the game, and for women's rights more widely. Their Euros triumph on home soil last year provided a huge boost to the sport in terms of participation and profile, with the number of registered players and WSL attendances and viewing figures both leaping as a result. The team successfully campaigned for girls in England to get equal access to school sport, with the government subsequently committing £600 million in funding.

And yet, for all the progress that England reaching the final represents, for many, there is still a long way to go. Through their advocacy, the Lionesses have highlighted elements of that themselves: before the tournament began, Mary Earps said it was "hurtful" that fans could not buy a replica of her goalkeeper shirt.

In a separate controversy, it emerged that the players were disappointed by the FA's stance on performance-related bonuses - a dispute yet to be resolved - and part of a wider frustration concerning the governing body's commercial strategy. In a statement, the squad said their fight was driven by "a strong sense of responsibility to grow the game".

The Lionesses have unwittingly sparked discussions in other ways too. While the FA have tried to play it down, there is now a debate over the absence of its president Prince William and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Sunday's final.

There is also scrutiny over the fact Wiegman is paid around a tenth of the salary men's team boss Gareth Southgate enjoys. The FA have said she would be considered for his job in the future, provoking conversations over the lack of female representation off the pitch in the sport.

Of the 32 nations involved at this World Cup, only 12 had a woman as head coach. While the prize money on offer here in Australia and New Zealand has quadrupled since the last tournament, it is still only a quarter of that on offer for players at the men's World Cup. The way Fifa president Gianni Infantino said women must "pick the right battles" to "convince us men what we have to do", seeming to suggest they were responsible for action over equality, has also caused controversy.

Domestically, the review of women's football by former England international Karen Carney recently highlighted how women and girls remain significantly less active than men and boys, with gender stereotypes and facilities still holding girls back from participating. Carney made clear the need for minimum standards in the professional game, calling for much more investment, the urgent tackling of a lack of diversity, a new dedicated broadcast slot, and the professionalisation of the second tier Championship, among a raft of recommendations.

As London 2012 and other landmark British sporting moments have proved, inspiration can only do so much. Opportunities and investment are the other essential ingredients for legacy to be lasting and real.

Twenty years ago, in the very same stadium in which the Lionesses will walk out on Sunday, England's men's rugby union team memorably beat the hosts to win their only World Cup. It was one of English sport's most cherished moments, enjoyed by many millions back home, turning the players involved into legends. But it did not change sport and society in a way that victory for the Lionesses could.

Many will now be hoping that if England can become world champions, generating greater audiences, new players, more respect and fresh sponsors, the momentum needed to tackle the outstanding issues still facing the game will only accelerate. And that this team can become even more transformative, and bring about even more positive change for future generations of Lionesses, than it already has.

Comments

Join the conversation

196 comments

  • Comment posted by The Spider, today at 08:35

    Good luck to England. It is a terrific achievement to get to the final and not to be taken for granted. The rest of the world are getting better and this may be the only final for some time, look at the men’s team. Savour and enjoy.

    • Reply posted by Paul, today at 09:06

      Paul replied:
      Good luck to Spain

  • Comment posted by Herman Mooseman, today at 08:50

    Women's individual sport has always been highly regarded: Virginia Wade and Sally Gunnell were always billed similarly to Andy Murray or Linford Christie. Yet women's team sport has not. Great to see the Lionesses and England womens cricketers changing that.

  • Comment posted by Ferroequinologist, today at 08:32

    I hope England wins and deservedly so. The game has evolved so much and it's a joy to watch. It paid off to invest in women's football. More and more are watching. Long may the fun continue.

  • Comment posted by earlydevonian, today at 08:31

    I really admire these ladies. They have done incredibly well amd that’s an understatement! I’ll be rooting for them in the final - go for it team!

    • Reply posted by Brexit Remoaner, today at 08:32

      Brexit Remoaner replied:
      Finally a legitimate comment that won’t be removed!

  • Comment posted by Charlie, today at 08:48

    I just hope the same team start. Don't make way for James. No need to. Stick her on the bench for later.

  • Comment posted by Fatboy, today at 08:34

    The very best of luck to you England ladies.

  • Comment posted by Old Dog, today at 08:37

    Whatever the result we should be very proud of the lionesses. They are fantastic role models for the kids, more so than many of the feckless overpaid men in the PL. Moreover they are mentally very tough and cohesive, and that has carried them through this tournament when they have had their backs to the wall. Our boys could learn much from them when, it comes to resilience and role models.

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 08:53

    Yes, the ladies team have given the nation a lift and it would be great to see them lift the trophy tomorrow against marginal favourites Spain. There has already been a positive grass-roots effect with many more young girls playing the game since the Euros triumph, so whilst the English media are desperate for a WWC win, they are already winners.

  • Comment posted by johnr, today at 08:43

    I have to honest,I didn't see this coming. Wiegman has to take enormous credit.Fostering great team spirit, every player buys into the system and trusts her to the hilt.England's key player? Just has to be Lauren Hemp. Scoring when there looked nothing on. A perfectly weighted pass into space for Russo. Should win today.The US will come calling though at some stage.My feeling is she'll stay

    • Reply posted by saddletramp , today at 08:50

      saddletramp replied:
      What the European champions,2nd favs to win the tournament at the start,get to the final ?

      Yet you "didn't see it coming" 😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by LOLatyourteam, today at 08:46

    Come on Spain, do us proud 👍

    • Reply posted by Paul, today at 08:51

      Paul replied:
      This comment wont last 2 minutes

  • Comment posted by SquintIV, today at 08:49

    At last, reference in the article to this World Cup Final pertaining to football. England's men's and women's cricket and rugby union teams have been involved in many World Cup finals since 1966.
    The very best of luck to the Lionesses.

  • Comment posted by mike, today at 09:05

    Everybody will be rooting for you, except most of Scotland.

    • Reply posted by Everest Double Glazing, today at 09:07

      Everest Double Glazing replied:
      It's not their fault, they can't help themselves.

  • Comment posted by crazycristos, today at 08:50

    Spain 2 England 0

    • Reply posted by Old Dog, today at 08:54

      Old Dog replied:
      Oh dear ! You clearly should by on HHS Espana

  • Comment posted by david, today at 08:44

    Let's hope that Wiegman sticks with the players that started the semi.

  • Comment posted by Ross Gray, today at 08:33

    I am sure thé rest of the world are wishing Spain the best of luck.

    • Reply posted by Paul, today at 08:44

      Paul replied:
      Indeed they are

  • Comment posted by Wall, today at 09:01

    The amount of people coming on here saying they don’t care about Kane or German football, then proceed to tell us what they thing of Kane and German football. The mind boggles on how these people get through the day!

  • Comment posted by marcus1163, today at 08:51

    Fantastic achievement by the girls, went into the tournament missing a few players from the Euro win but despite that get to a final again, magnificent 👍

  • Comment posted by mollybnednummmb, today at 08:44

    The Lionesses have done brilliantly and if they win tomorrow it will be a staggering achievement. Why diminish it? The money side of things has distorted the mens game. The history is totally different. The women's game is still much smaller and no-one would pretend the women's team could beat the men's team. Don't make a tawdry political football out of it, it's a joyous event in its on right.

    • Reply posted by overthehill, today at 08:56

      overthehill replied:
      Why will it be a staggering achievement, they were one of the favs anyway. In addition, the amount of money invested in english game dwarves many other countries. Now if the went out in the quarters that would be staggering!

  • Comment posted by Bunwell , today at 08:59

    As usual this women's foorball article will get comments from the same people who are clearly intimidated by successful women and the ever-increasing popularity of women's football.

    You're not difficult to spot on here or anywhere.

    Come on England... fantastic team and attitude to football or any other sport.

    • Reply posted by Paul, today at 09:01

      Paul replied:
      😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by saddletramp , today at 09:02

    Virginia Blackburn is a very good journalist at the Daily Express.
    In her column this week,she talked about a visit to the hairdresser.

    The England women were on the TV,her stylist asked her if she followed women's football ?

    "No not really" i replied, "Nor me" said the stylist, "But i feel i'm being pressed ganged into watching,even though i have no interest in football,men's or women's"

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Fifa 2023 Women's World Cup

Also in Sport