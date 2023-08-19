Last updated on .From the section Irish

Previous waterlogging at the Oval stadium in east Belfast

Saturday's Irish Premiership game between Glentoran and Crusaders has been postponed following heavy overnight rain.

The decision was taken following a pitch inspection 11:00 BST.

Despite the bad weather brought by Storm Betty on Friday night, Saturday's four other games will go ahead.

Cliftonville host Carrick Rangers with Coleraine taking on champions Larne, Dungannon Swifts up against Loughgall and Glenavon at home to Newry City.

In the first game of the weekend, Linfield moved to the top of the table as Chris McKee's 82nd-minute goal earned the Blues a 1-0 win over Ballymena United at the Showgrounds.