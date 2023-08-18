Last updated on .From the section Livingston

Joel Nouble (left) was the toast of Livingston again in the Viaplay Cup

Livingston manager David Martindale is "surprised there's been a lot of time wasters" as he admitted there had only been "a couple of cheeky offers" for striker Joel Nouble.

The 27-year-old scored his second goal of the season as Ayr United were knocked out the Viaplay Cup 2-0.

Martindale said in June he would be looking for a £1m transfer fee.

"I'm not wanting to start throwing numbers about," he said when asked what he would be looking for now.

"Just a realistic offer for a player who is one of the best offensive players in the Scottish Premiership."

Livingston picked up Nouble for free after the Englishman left Aldershot Town in 2021.

However, while they triggered a year's extension to his contract this summer, his manager has been expecting to lose the striker before the end of the current transfer window.

"I don't want to stand in anyone's way, but it needs to be beneficial to the club," Martindale told BBC Scotland.

"I've had a couple of cheeky offers that are not worth my time if I'm perfectly honest. From England and a club in the Premiership up here.

"I'm not entertaining it. A couple in England, a couple of tentative enquiries from Turkey and Greece. I'm surprised there's been a lot of time wasters."

Nouble's opening goal against Ayr, set up by Cristian Montano, who went on to score the second, was his first in six games since they both scored in the 3-0 group-stage win over Brechin City that started the season.

"I think his data is only going to get better as the season goes on," Martindale added." I think the big man can definitely go and play top-four, top-five in Scotland easily in my opinion and he could play top League One and the Championship."