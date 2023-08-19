Last updated on .From the section Irish

Cliftonville go top with victory over Carrick Rangers

Cliftonville boss Jim Magilton praised his side for their "thoroughly professional performance" as they beat Carrick Rangers 4-0 at Solitude.

A Ben Wilson double, as well as a penalty from Ronan Doherty and a wonderful strike from Rory Hale sealed the Reds' third successive win.

And Magilton hailed his team for such an assured display.

"I can't applaud the lads enough, I thought it was a thoroughly professional performance," he said.

"We scored at the right times which helps and we managed to score in the second-half which we hadn't done in the other two games.

"It is a great win for us, we are over the moon and it sets us up now for Tuesday night [against Linfield]."

Magilton also hailed the influence of summer signing Wilson and stand-in captain Hale, after both were once again on the scoresheet on Saturday after finding the net against Newry on Tuesday.

"I've got great confidence in Ben, he is a wonderful lad, but he is a clinical goalscorer. He is desperate to score goals.

"Pre-season was good for him and he has started off the season on fire.

"Rory is exceptional, he makes things happen, he has great energy and he has great quality."

The Reds have scored inside the opening 10 minutes in their first three games, and have also led 3-0 at half-time in those fixtures.

They are top of the table with three clean sheets and 10 goals scored, but Magilton was keen to stress that they are not getting ahead of themselves at this early stage of the season.

"We talk about getting out of the blocks quickly and our intensity with and without the ball," he explained.

"I have had seven weeks with the players and they have taken it on board so quickly and credit to them."

He continued: "It is okay me wanting to come in and do something, but they have to go out and implement it and that is what they have done.

"We are only three games into the season so no one is getting carried away."