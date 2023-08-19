Watch: McKee strike gives Linfield win over Ballymena

Ballymena manager Jim Ervin praised his young side for their display in their 1-0 defeat to Linfield on Friday night.

Chris McKee scored the only goal of the game in the final ten minutes.

The Sky Blues remain without a point after four games but Ervin believes they were unlucky not to have got "at least a point".

"Losing it so late in the game was very disappointing because up until then, I thought we contained Linfield," Ervin said.

"Our performance was outstanding. We finished the game tonight with two 18-year-olds - one of them being local - and I think [overall] it was six 22 and under. It shows where we are at but we're fighting on and the results will come.

"If anybody has watched us in our first four games, the effort and the commitment is there to be seen.

"There's clubs that are levels above but we don't make any excuses and we're not going to do it.

"It's just where we are at, at the minute and our boys have put in a hell of a shift again tonight against another full-time outfit and we've battled really well and just fallen short."

The Ballymena boss said that additions to his squad are likely before the current transfer window closes with a number of departures also in the offing.

"Until the window closes there will be plenty of options and opportunities to bring players in and there may be players leaving too.

"The next 10 days will be interesting because certainly we'll be looking to add to the squad because it's quite thin as it is but even at that we have boys back after suspension and injuries that we've missed," added the Ballymena boss.