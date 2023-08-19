Close menu
Toulouse 1-1 Paris St-Germain: Kylian Mbappe scores on his return as French champions held to draw

Paris St-Germain's ylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe scored his 165th Ligue 1 goal on his return to the Paris St-Germain squad

Kylian Mbappe scored a penalty on his Paris St-Germain return as they were held to a frustrating draw at Toulouse in Ligue 1.

France captain Mbappe, 24, put reigning champions PSG ahead just 11 minutes after coming on as a substitute.

He had been reintroduced to Luis Enrique's squad after a lengthy contract stand-off over the summer.

However, Morocco forward Zakaria Aboukhlal levelled for the hosts late on - also from the penalty spot.

Mbappe's appearance was his first for PSG since a friendly on 21 July after he was omitted from their pre-season tour to Japan and South Korea and then missed their opening 0-0 league draw against Lorient.

He had been training with players the club are trying to offload after he refused to sign an extension to his PSG deal, but he was brought back into the fold last Sunday after holding "constructive and positive discussions".

Line-ups

Toulouse

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 50Restes
  • 6Evans Costa
  • 2Nicolaisen
  • 23Diarra
  • 3DeslerSubstituted forBangréat 90+4'minutes
  • 24Cásseres Jr.Substituted forSchmidtat 71'minutes
  • 8Sierro
  • 17Suazo
  • 7AboukhlalSubstituted forKamanziat 90+4'minutes
  • 19MagriSubstituted forGenreauat 57'minutes
  • 9DallingaSubstituted forBegraouiat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Rouault
  • 5Genreau
  • 11Gelabert
  • 12Kamanzi
  • 13Mawissa Elebi
  • 14Begraoui
  • 20Schmidt
  • 21Bangré
  • 30Domínguez

PSG

Formation 4-3-3

  • 99G DonnarummaBooked at 86mins
  • 2Hakimi
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 37Skriniar
  • 21HernándezSubstituted forDaniloat 78'minutes
  • 33Zaïre-Emery
  • 4UgarteBooked at 81mins
  • 8RuizSubstituted forDembéléat 51'minutes
  • 17VitinhaSubstituted forSolerat 78'minutes
  • 9Gonçalo Ramos
  • 19Lee Kang-inBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMbappéat 51'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 7Mbappé
  • 10Dembélé
  • 11Asensio
  • 15Danilo
  • 27Ndour
  • 28Soler
  • 32Kurzawa
  • 44Ekitike
Referee:
Thomas Leonard
Attendance:
27,332

Match Stats

Home TeamToulouseAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home24%
Away76%
Shots
Home8
Away16
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Toulouse 1, Paris Saint Germain 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Toulouse 1, Paris Saint Germain 1.

  3. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  4. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a cross.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Toulouse. Mamady Bangré replaces Mikkel Desler.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Toulouse. Warren Kamanzi replaces Zakaria Aboukhlal.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Warren Zaïre-Emery tries a through ball, but Achraf Hakimi is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Carlos Soler.

  10. Post update

    Goal! Toulouse 1, Paris Saint Germain 1. Zakaria Aboukhlal (Toulouse) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  11. Booking

    Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain) after a foul in the penalty area.

  13. Post update

    Penalty Toulouse. Zakaria Aboukhlal draws a foul in the penalty area.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Toulouse. Conceded by Marquinhos.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Toulouse. Conceded by Marquinhos.

  16. Booking

    Manuel Ugarte (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Manuel Ugarte (Paris Saint Germain).

  18. Post update

    Vincent Sierro (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gonçalo Ramos.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vincent Sierro (Toulouse) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mikkel Desler.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 19th August 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montpellier21106334
2Marseille21104314
3Toulouse21103214
4Rennes11005143
5Monaco11004223
6Brest11003213
7Strasbourg11002113
8PSG20201102
9Le Havre10102201
10Lille10101101
11Nice10101101
12Lorient10100001
13Metz201137-41
14Lens100123-10
15Reims100112-10
16Nantes100112-10
17Clermont100124-20
18Lyon200226-40
View full French Ligue 1 table

