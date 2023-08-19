Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kylian Mbappe scored his 165th Ligue 1 goal on his return to the Paris St-Germain squad

Kylian Mbappe scored a penalty on his Paris St-Germain return as they were held to a frustrating draw at Toulouse in Ligue 1.

France captain Mbappe, 24, put reigning champions PSG ahead just 11 minutes after coming on as a substitute.

He had been reintroduced to Luis Enrique's squad after a lengthy contract stand-off over the summer.

However, Morocco forward Zakaria Aboukhlal levelled for the hosts late on - also from the penalty spot.

Mbappe's appearance was his first for PSG since a friendly on 21 July after he was omitted from their pre-season tour to Japan and South Korea and then missed their opening 0-0 league draw against Lorient.

He had been training with players the club are trying to offload after he refused to sign an extension to his PSG deal, but he was brought back into the fold last Sunday after holding "constructive and positive discussions".