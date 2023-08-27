Watford v Blackburn Rovers

Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Ryan Hedges tries a through ball, but Dominic Hyam is caught offside.
Line-ups
Watford
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Bachmann
- 45Andrews
- 5Porteous
- 4HoedtBooked at 24mins
- 12Sema
- 24Dele-Bashiru
- 39Kayembe
- 11Koné
- 18Asprilla
- 19Bayo
- 37Martins
Substitutes
- 2Ngakia
- 7Ince
- 8Livermore
- 9Rajovic
- 10Louza
- 15Pollock
- 16Chakvetadze
- 26Hamer
- 42Morris
Blackburn
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Pears
- 11Rankin-Costello
- 17Carter
- 5Hyam
- 2Brittain
- 27Travis
- 23A Wharton
- 19Hedges
- 8Szmodics
- 10Dolan
- 20Leonard
Substitutes
- 6Tronstad
- 9Gallagher
- 12Wahlstedt
- 15Gamble
- 16S Wharton
- 18Markanday
- 24Moran
- 30Garrett
- 37Bloxham
- Referee:
- Gavin Ward
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Ryan Andrews.
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Hayden Carter.
Matheus Martins (Watford) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Edo Kayembe.
Attempt blocked. Ismaël Koné (Watford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matheus Martins.
Attempt blocked. Tom Dele-Bashiru (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ismaël Koné.
Foul by Ismaël Koné (Watford).
Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Yáser Asprilla (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Tom Dele-Bashiru.
Wesley Hoedt (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Wesley Hoedt (Watford).
Ryan Hedges (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Matheus Martins (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tom Dele-Bashiru.
Attempt saved. Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harry Leonard.
Yáser Asprilla (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Brittain (Blackburn Rovers).
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Joe Rankin-Costello.
Attempt blocked. Harry Leonard (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Travis.
Attempt missed. Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Hedges following a corner.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Ismaël Koné.
