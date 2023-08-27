Close menu
Championship
WatfordWatford0BlackburnBlackburn Rovers0

Watford v Blackburn Rovers

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Watford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Bachmann
  • 45Andrews
  • 5Porteous
  • 4HoedtBooked at 24mins
  • 12Sema
  • 24Dele-Bashiru
  • 39Kayembe
  • 11Koné
  • 18Asprilla
  • 19Bayo
  • 37Martins

Substitutes

  • 2Ngakia
  • 7Ince
  • 8Livermore
  • 9Rajovic
  • 10Louza
  • 15Pollock
  • 16Chakvetadze
  • 26Hamer
  • 42Morris

Blackburn

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Pears
  • 11Rankin-Costello
  • 17Carter
  • 5Hyam
  • 2Brittain
  • 27Travis
  • 23A Wharton
  • 19Hedges
  • 8Szmodics
  • 10Dolan
  • 20Leonard

Substitutes

  • 6Tronstad
  • 9Gallagher
  • 12Wahlstedt
  • 15Gamble
  • 16S Wharton
  • 18Markanday
  • 24Moran
  • 30Garrett
  • 37Bloxham
Referee:
Gavin Ward

Match Stats

Home TeamWatfordAway TeamBlackburn
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home7
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Ryan Hedges tries a through ball, but Dominic Hyam is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Ryan Andrews.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Hayden Carter.

  4. Post update

    Matheus Martins (Watford) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Edo Kayembe.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ismaël Koné (Watford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matheus Martins.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tom Dele-Bashiru (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ismaël Koné.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ismaël Koné (Watford).

  8. Post update

    Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Yáser Asprilla (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Tom Dele-Bashiru.

  10. Booking

    Wesley Hoedt (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Wesley Hoedt (Watford).

  12. Post update

    Ryan Hedges (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Matheus Martins (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tom Dele-Bashiru.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harry Leonard.

  15. Post update

    Yáser Asprilla (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Callum Brittain (Blackburn Rovers).

  17. Post update

    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Joe Rankin-Costello.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Harry Leonard (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Travis.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Hedges following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Ismaël Koné.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester440073412
2Norwich4310136710
3Birmingham431062410
4Southampton4310107310
5Preston431063310
6Ipswich43018539
7West Brom42119727
8Hull42118627
9Stoke42025416
10Millwall420234-16
11Watford41214135
12Coventry41215325
13Leeds41217705
14Blackburn41215505
15Bristol City412134-15
16Plymouth41125504
17Cardiff411267-14
18Sunderland411245-14
19QPR410338-53
20Swansea402257-22
21Rotherham4013510-51
22Middlesbrough401339-61
23Huddersfield401329-71
24Sheff Wed400449-50
View full Championship table

