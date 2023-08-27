Close menu
Scottish Premiership
DundeeDundee15:00HeartsHeart of Midlothian
Venue: Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic32107347
2Motherwell32105327
3Rangers32016156
4St Mirren22005326
5Hearts21102024
6Kilmarnock31112204
7Livingston311136-34
8Ross County310246-23
9Dundee201123-11
10Aberdeen201113-21
11St Johnstone301204-41
12Hibernian300358-30
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport