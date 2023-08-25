Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Sheffield United await news on whether George Baldock, Anis Ben Slimane and Max Lowe will be fit.

Jayden Bogle, Rhian Brewster, John Fleck, Daniel Jebbison, Oli McBurnie and Rhys Norrington-Davies remain out.

Manchester City will be without manager Pep Guardiola after he had emergency back surgery this week.

Bernardo Silva is fit after an illness and new signing Jeremy Doku is available, but Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones are again absent.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Sheffield United are without a win in their last eight league games against Manchester City, dating back to a 1-0 home victory in January 2000 in the second tier.

The Blades' last win over City came in an FA Cup fourth-round tie in January 2008.

City are unbeaten in all 10 of their Premier League games against Sheffield United, and last lost a top-flight match against the Blades in February 1992.

They have conceded just once in those 10 games and their clean sheet ratio of 90% against the Blades is the highest one team has against another in Premier League history (minimum of five meetings).

Sheffield United can equal the top-flight record for successive games without scoring against a single opponent: that's nine, which was set by Everton against Liverpool in 1972 to 1976, and also by West Brom versus Liverpool from 2002 to 2010.

Sheffield United

Sheffield United are aiming to avoid beginning a season with three straight league defeats for what would be only the fourth time in their history.

They have lost 34 of their last 43 Premier League matches including both so far this season.

In their most recent top-flight campaign in 2020-21, they set a Premier League record for the longest winless run at the start of a season: 17 matches.

The Blades have gone 26 Premier League matches without a draw, dating back to a 1-1 result against Brighton in December 2020.

Oliver Norwood could play in his 73rd Premier League game for the Blades, which would move him above Carl Bradshaw as the club's record appearance maker in the division.

Manchester City