TEAM NEWS

Newcastle midfielder Joelinton is available despite having to go off with an injury against Manchester City last Saturday.

New signing Lewis Hall is available for selection although head coach Eddie Howe says he lacks match sharpness.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold has been passed fit after suffering a knock against Bournemouth.

However, Ibrahima Konate is a doubt with a muscle problem and Curtis Jones and Thiago Alcantara remain out.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

After losing his first encounter against Newcastle in December 2015, Jurgen Klopp has seen his Liverpool side go unbeaten in their subsequent 13 top-flight matches against the Geordies.

The Reds are aiming to win three consecutive league matches at St James' Park for the first time.

Thirteen Newcastle players have been sent off in Premier League matches against the Reds, the second highest tally in Premier League history after Everton's 15 against Liverpool.

Newcastle United

Newcastle are aiming to win two of their opening three league games for the first time since the 2011-12 campaign under Alan Pardew.

The Geordies last won their first two home fixtures of a league campaign in the Championship in 2009-10, while they last did so in the Premier League in 2000-01.

They have kept only two clean sheets in their last 20 league matches.

They are unbeaten in the last 22 league games in which they have taken the lead (W19, D3) since a 2-1 loss at Liverpool last August. They have not lost at home in the league after going ahead in a game under Eddie Howe (W20, D6).

Two of the four defeats Howe has suffered in his 34 home league matches in charge of Newcastle have come against Liverpool.

Howe has lost 15 of his 17 matches as a manager versus the Reds in all competitions.

Callum Wilson has scored 12 top-flight goals since the beginning of April, which is more than any other top-flight player, despite him starting only six of their 14 league games in that time period.

Liverpool