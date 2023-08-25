Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Burnley's Anass Zaroury is suspended due to the red card he received in their opening match of the season.

Michael Obafemi is still not available due to a hamstring injury.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is a doubt after coming off at half-time against Hibernian on Wednesday.

Philippe Coutinho, Leander Dendoncker, Alex Moreno and Jacob Ramsey remain out, while Tyrone Mings and Emiliano Buendia are long-term absentees.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

There has been at least one draw between Burnley and Aston Villa in each of the last six league campaigns in which they have faced each other.

Villa have won two of their last three away league games at Burnley, which is as many victories as they managed in their 29 previous matches at Turf Moor.

There have only been two home wins in 10 Premier League matches between these sides.

Burnley have scored in each of their last 38 league matches at home against Villa, dating back to a 0-0 draw in January 1920.

Burnley

Burnley are aiming to avoid becoming only the third side to lose their opening two top-flight matches in three successive seasons after QPR (1976-79) and Bournemouth (2015-18).

The Clarets' only win in their last 13 Premier League fixtures played in August was a 3-0 home victory over Southampton in 2019.

After a 21-match unbeaten run at Turf Moor, Burnley have lost two of their last three league games at home.

They have already lost as many league matches at Turf Moor this season as they did in their entire Championship-winning campaign last season.

The average age of their starting XI against Manchester City in their opening game of the season was 23 years and 206 days, which was their youngest ever in a Premier League match.

Aston Villa