Women's World Cup - Final
SpainSpain11:00EnglandEngland
Venue: Stadium Australia

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 20th August 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland31202025
2Norway31116154
3New Zealand31111104
4Philippines310218-73

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Australia32017346
2Nigeria31203215
3Canada311125-34
4Republic of Ireland301213-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Japan3300110119
2Spain32018446
3Zambia3102311-83
4Costa Rica300318-70

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England33008179
2Denmark32013126
3China310227-53
4Haiti300304-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands32109187
2USA31204135
3Portugal31112114
4Vietnam3003012-120

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France32108447
2Jamaica31201015
3Brazil31115234
4Panama3003311-80

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden33009189
2South Africa31116604
3Italy310238-53
4Argentina301225-31

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Colombia32014226
2Morocco320126-46
3Germany31118354
4South Korea301214-31
