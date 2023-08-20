Motherwell v Spartans

MotherwellMotherwell16:00SpartansSpartans
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Celtic
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|0
|9
|3
|2
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|1
|5
|3
|3
|Hearts
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|3
|4
|Partick Thistle Women
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|3
|5
|Glasgow City
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|6
|Aberdeen Women
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|7
|Motherwell
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
|8
|Hibernian
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|9
|Dundee United Women
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-4
|0
|10
|Hamilton Academical Women
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-4
|0
|11
|Spartans
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|-5
|0
|12
|Montrose Women
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|-9
|0