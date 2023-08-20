Close menu
Scottish Women's Premier League
MotherwellMotherwell16:00SpartansSpartans
Venue: K Park Training Academy

Motherwell v Spartans

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic11009093
2Rangers11006153
3Hearts11004043
4Partick Thistle Women11004043
5Glasgow City11003033
6Aberdeen Women11003213
7Motherwell100123-10
8Hibernian100103-30
9Dundee United Women100104-40
10Hamilton Academical Women100104-40
11Spartans100116-50
12Montrose Women100109-90
