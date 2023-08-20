When England return from Australia and the dust settles they will look ahead to what is coming up next after their Women's World Cup final defeat.

A first Women's Nations League competition, Olympic Games qualification and the defence of their European crown are all things to look forward to in the calendar for the next two years.

But off the pitch there remain several talking points, including discussions over player bonus payments and a potential renewal of manager Sarina Wiegman's contract.

What next for Wiegman and Bronze?

Wiegman became the first manager to reach the Women's World Cup final with two nations in successive tournaments and is widely regarded the best female coach in football.

It is no surprise then that speculation surrounding her future had spread in the build-up to the final.

Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham said it would "100% reject" any approaches for Wiegman after she was listed as a potential candidate to take over the vacant USA job - and the Dutchwoman herself said she "has no plans to leave" England.

Sarina Wiegman tells BBC sports editor Dan Roan she 'really enjoys' her role with England

But with her contract set to run out in 2025, before the next World Cup, Wiegman was asked if this year's defeat would fuel her to chase success again with England in 2027.

"Four years is a long time," said Wiegman. "We have a very short turnaround, but we'll start in September with Scotland and the Netherlands in the Nations League to qualify for the Olympics."

She later added: "I hope in the future I get a new moment with the team I work with. That would be amazing, because it's very special to play finals."

Meanwhile, one of England's most experienced players, Barcelona full-back Lucy Bronze, 31, was playing in her third World Cup and once again missed out on the trophy.

Asked if she needed some time to decide her future, she said firmly: "I am not retiring from England if that is what you mean."

After winning Euro 2022, two players, Ellen White and Jill Scott, announced their retirement.

The oldest member of the current squad is Laura Coombs at 32, but her England career is still in its infancy, and it seems unlikely any other players will follow the example of White and Scott this time around.

Can the players agree bonus payments?

The England players headed to the World Cup in dispute with the Football Association over performance-related bonuses.

They said they were "frustrated" with the FA over its decision not to give players bonuses, but agreed to halt negotiations during the tournament.

This year, for the first time at a Women's World Cup, players will receive individual payments direct from Fifa, with the Lionesses set to receive £153,000 each for reaching the final.

Bullingham has said the disagreement will be "sorted after the tournament".

He added: "They had a very strong case before the World Cup and a very strong case after, but the reality is there's a discussion to be had."

England set off for home from Sydney on Monday afternoon and players and staff will then have some time off, so negotiations may not be resolved for several weeks.

Nations League and Olympics qualification

It is not long before the Lionesses reunite again for September's Nations League matches - the inaugural season of the three-league tournament which will follow a similar format to the men's event.

England are in League A, which has four groups. The World Cup runners-up take on Scotland and the Netherlands next month, while Belgium complete their group.

The teams play each other home and away, with the standings at the end of the stage determining promotion and relegation between the leagues, as well as qualification for the Women's Nations League finals.

The four group winners in League A meet in the semi-finals, with the two finalists joining hosts France as the European representatives in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Nations League will also affect qualification for Euro 2025, which will be held in Switzerland.

England have previously been the nominated nation to secure qualification for the Olympics on behalf of Team GB, so are expected to carry the responsibility again - and it is likely Wiegman would oversee any British side.

What impact will World Cup have on WSL?

After returning from international duty, a number of the Lionesses will be back in action in the Women's Super League, which kicks off again on 1 October.

The impact of their success at Euro 2022 led to record viewing figures and attendances across the 2022-23 domestic season.

Having reached the final again in Australia, just months before a long-awaited takeover of the WSL, a new broadcast deal is set to be negotiated which could bring further, significant revenue to the women's game.