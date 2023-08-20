Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

England's Mary Earps has been named the best goalkeeper at the 2023 Women's World Cup and claimed the Golden Glove award.

The Manchester United player saved a penalty from Spain's Jenni Hermoso in the final, which England lost 1-0.

Earps, 30, played in all of England's seven matches, conceding four goals.

Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmati was named Player of the Tournament with 19-year-old Spain winger Salma Paralluelo taking the young player award.

Japan's Hinata Miyazawa won the Golden Boot for scoring the most goals, with her total of five.

She scored two in a 5-0 win against Zambia, two in the 4-0 victory over eventual champions Spain and one in the 3-1 success over Norway in the last 16.

Speaking after the final, Earps said her own performance was not much of a consolation for missing out on the World Cup.

"The team result is the most important thing really and we couldn't get that," Earps told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I just try to go out and do my job for the team, leave everything on the pitch.

"In a couple of weeks, when the emotion has settled down, we will probably be able to look back and feel proud - it is no small feat to get to a World Cup final.

"But we are very competitive people, we came here to win the game and get a gold medal, not a silver one.

"At the same time you need to try and be as present as possible. These moments don't come around very often. I will probably look back on this as up there as one of my career highlights but right now it just doesn't feel like it."

Former England striker Ellen White felt Earps was a worthy winner of the award.

"Mary Earps winning the Golden Glove award is so well deserved," said White on BBC One.

"What she has done for this England side, she is the Fifa Best goalkeeper and she has shown it on the world stage.

"She has been phenomenal, she has kept England in games, she gave them an extra boost with her penalty save.

"What she has done and what she has gone through for the last three or four years, her development as a goalkeeper, her mentality has been absolutely phenomenal. It's credit to her and her character."

Before the tournament, Earps criticised England kit manufacturer Nike for not selling replica women's goalkeeper shirts.

"On a personal level, it is hugely hurtful," Earps said in July. "There has been an incredible rise in goalkeeping participation.

"I can't really sugar-coat this in any way, so I am not going to try. It is hugely disappointing and very hurtful."