Spanish La Liga
BarcelonaBarcelona0CádizCádiz0

Barcelona v Cádiz

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1ter StegenBooked at 26mins
  • 23Koundé
  • 15Christensen
  • 21F de JongBooked at 26mins
  • 27Yamal
  • 18Romeu
  • 22Gündogan
  • 28Balde
  • 6Gavi
  • 8Pedri
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 7F Torres
  • 10Ansu Fati
  • 16Ezzalzouli
  • 20Roberto
  • 24García
  • 26Astralaga
  • 30Casadó
  • 31Kochen
  • 32López

Cádiz

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ledesma
  • 20Carcelén
  • 23Hernández
  • 3Jiménez Jarque
  • 15Hernández
  • 11AlejoBooked at 14mins
  • 4Alcaraz
  • 24San Emeterio
  • 16Ramos
  • 8Fernández
  • 21Martí

Substitutes

  • 2Zaldúa
  • 6Martín
  • 7Sobrino
  • 9Negredo
  • 12Osmajic
  • 13Gil
  • 14Mbaye
  • 18Machís
  • 27de la Rosa
  • 28Bastida
  • 33Pires Silva
Referee:
Alejandro Muñiz Ruiz

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamCádiz
Possession
Home75%
Away25%
Shots
Home6
Away4
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Ilkay Gündogan (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Fede San Emeterio (Cadiz).

  3. Post update

    Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Iza Carcelén (Cadiz).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Chris Ramos (Cadiz) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luis Hernández.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Roger Martí (Cadiz) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Jeremías Ledesma.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jules Koundé (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pedri with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  10. Post update

    Delay in match (Barcelona).

  11. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Iván Alejo.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Jeremías Ledesma.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Cadiz. Conceded by Pedri.

  15. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  16. Booking

    Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Rubén Alcaraz (Cadiz).

  18. Booking

    Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona).

  20. Post update

    Rubén Alcaraz (Cadiz) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 20th August 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid22005146
2Valencia22003126
3Girona21102114
4Cádiz21101014
5Atl Madrid11003123
6Rayo Vallecano11002023
7Real Betis11002113
8Osasuna21012203
9Villarreal21012203
10Ath Bilbao21012203
11Real Sociedad20202202
12Barcelona20200002
13Las Palmas201112-11
14Mallorca201112-11
15Getafe201101-11
16Celta Vigo201113-21
17Sevilla100112-10
18Alavés100101-10
19Granada100113-20
20Almería200215-40
View full Spanish La Liga table

