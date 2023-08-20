Barcelona v Cádiz

Ilkay Gündogan (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Barcelona
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1ter StegenBooked at 26mins
- 23Koundé
- 15Christensen
- 21F de JongBooked at 26mins
- 27Yamal
- 18Romeu
- 22Gündogan
- 28Balde
- 6Gavi
- 8Pedri
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 7F Torres
- 10Ansu Fati
- 16Ezzalzouli
- 20Roberto
- 24García
- 26Astralaga
- 30Casadó
- 31Kochen
- 32López
Cádiz
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ledesma
- 20Carcelén
- 23Hernández
- 3Jiménez Jarque
- 15Hernández
- 11AlejoBooked at 14mins
- 4Alcaraz
- 24San Emeterio
- 16Ramos
- 8Fernández
- 21Martí
Substitutes
- 2Zaldúa
- 6Martín
- 7Sobrino
- 9Negredo
- 12Osmajic
- 13Gil
- 14Mbaye
- 18Machís
- 27de la Rosa
- 28Bastida
- 33Pires Silva
- Referee:
- Alejandro Muñiz Ruiz
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home75%
- Away25%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Fede San Emeterio (Cadiz).
Post update
Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Iza Carcelén (Cadiz).
Post update
Attempt missed. Chris Ramos (Cadiz) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luis Hernández.
Post update
Attempt saved. Roger Martí (Cadiz) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Jeremías Ledesma.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jules Koundé (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pedri with a cross.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match (Barcelona).
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Iván Alejo.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Jeremías Ledesma.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Corner, Cadiz. Conceded by Pedri.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Booking
Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Rubén Alcaraz (Cadiz).
Booking
Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona).
Post update
Rubén Alcaraz (Cadiz) wins a free kick on the right wing.