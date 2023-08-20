Phil Parkinson was appointed Wrexham manager in July 2021

Manager Phil Parkinson acknowledges Wrexham are still coming to terms with the increased physicality of life in League Two.

The National League champions came back from 4-1 down to draw 5-5 with Swindon in a remarkable game on Saturday.

Wrexham are 15th in the table, having taken five points from four league games since returning to the EFL.

"There were too many times where we got outmuscled in that midfield and we weren't strong enough," Parkinson said.

"It reminds me of when we came up with Bolton Wanderers into the Championship, the first few weeks we found the physicality was the difference.

"I believe we've got the players who can do that but it's an understanding we've come up a level - teams, players are more physical and they're stronger.

"But I'm excited about coming in on Monday and reviewing the game and getting ready to work because you're working with a group of lads who do give everything, never let their heads go down and you've always got a chance."

Charlie Austin created Swindon's opening goal for Jake Young before scoring his side's second and, although Jake Bickerstaff replied, a Dan Kemp strike and Young's second made it 4-1 at the interval.

Elliot Lee's penalty and James Jones gave Wrexham hope early in the second half before Kemp scored Swindon's fifth, before stoppage-time goals from Jones and Lee sealed a dramatic comeback.

Parkinson praised the character of his players after the comeback, which was reminiscent of the 6-5 win over Dover Athletic in the National League in March 2022 when Wrexham had trailed 5-2 at one point.

"Going back to the Dover game and many other games we've had here, I always believe that we can get back in games," Parkinson added.

"At 4-3 I thought we'd go and win the game, I really did, and I know the fans feel that because we've had a lot of games like that here.

"Then we had almost a bit of a lull in our intensity and they scored the fifth.

"But even then I always felt there was a chance, which is a great feeling to have because the lads will never, ever give in and if you pull on a Wrexham shirt that is a requirement.

"But equally we've all got to be honest as well and we've got to do better."