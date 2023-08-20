Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

Spain captain Olga Carmona, who scored her country's winner in the Women's World Cup final, was told after the game that her father had died.

Carmona, 23, scored the only goal as Spain beat England to claim the trophy.

The Real Madrid left-back's father had been fighting a long illness and died on Friday, Reuters reported.

"The RFEF deeply regrets to announce the death of Olga Carmona's father," the Spanish Football Association (RFEF) wrote on social media.

"The footballer learned the sad news after the World Cup final.

"We send our most sincere embrace to Olga and her family in a moment of deep sorrow. We love you, Olga, you are Spanish soccer history."

Spanish media outlet Relevo said external-link her family and friends decided not to tell her so she could focus on the final, with her mother and brothers arriving in Australia on Saturday to support her.

Her club Real Madrid also expressed "condolences and affection for Olga, her relatives and all her loved ones".